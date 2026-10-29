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LIST: 31 Michelin Bib Gourmand 2027 picks include 10 debutantes | Philstar.com
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Food and Leisure

LIST: 31 Michelin Bib Gourmand 2027 picks include 10 debutantes

Kathleen A. Llemit, Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 29, 2026 | 6:36pm
LIST: 31 Michelin Bib Gourmand 2027 picks include 10 debutantes
Chefs of the newly-minted Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants in the Philippines
Philstar.com / Kat Llemit

MANILA, Philippines – There are fresh new additions to the Bib Gourmand restaurants in the country, including those located in Cebu, Pampanga, Cavite, and Tagaytay

The unveiling took place at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Hotel on Thursday, October 29. 

10 establishments were freshly bestowed with Bib Gourmand honors:

  • Apag Marangle
  • Ato-Ah
  • Azela (Manila)
  • Balay Dako
  • Bawai's Vietnamese Kitchen
  • Butcher Boy
  • C.H.E. Bacolod Chicken House Express
  • Kalipay!
  • Tatang's Lechon
  • Tito Boy

The other 21 restaurants retained their Bib Gourmand honors from the inaugural edition last year:

  • Abaseria Deli & Cafe
  • Bolero
  • Brick Corner
  • Cabel
  • Cochi
  • Em Hà Noi
  • Esmen
  • Kumba
  • La Pita (Poblacion)
  • Lampara
  • Lasa
  • Los Tacos
  • Manam at the Triangle
  • Morning Sun Eatery
  • Palm Eatery (Diliman)
  • Pilya's Kitchen
  • Sarsa
  • Some Thai (Tomas Morato)
  • Taquería Franco
  • The Pig & Palm
  • The Underbelly

RELATED: LIST: 86 2027 Michelin-selected PH restaurants, including 18 debutants

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