LIST: 31 Michelin Bib Gourmand 2027 picks include 10 debutantes

Chefs of the newly-minted Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – There are fresh new additions to the Bib Gourmand restaurants in the country, including those located in Cebu, Pampanga, Cavite, and Tagaytay

The unveiling took place at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Hotel on Thursday, October 29.

10 establishments were freshly bestowed with Bib Gourmand honors:

Apag Marangle

Ato-Ah

Azela (Manila)

Balay Dako

Bawai's Vietnamese Kitchen

Butcher Boy

C.H.E. Bacolod Chicken House Express

Kalipay!

Tatang's Lechon

Tito Boy

The other 21 restaurants retained their Bib Gourmand honors from the inaugural edition last year:

Abaseria Deli & Cafe

Bolero

Brick Corner

Cabel

Cochi

Em Hà Noi

Esmen

Kumba

La Pita (Poblacion)

Lampara

Lasa

Los Tacos

Manam at the Triangle

Morning Sun Eatery

Palm Eatery (Diliman)

Pilya's Kitchen

Sarsa

Some Thai (Tomas Morato)

Taquería Franco

The Pig & Palm

The Underbelly

RELATED: LIST: 86 2027 Michelin-selected PH restaurants, including 18 debutants