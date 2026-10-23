Ely Buendia, Offshore execs open Asian comfort food Makati restaurant

MANILA, Philippines — After soft operations for over a year-and-a-half, Sari Kitchen officially launched to stamp a new identity on Makati nightlife.

Musicians Ely Buendia, Audry Dionisio and Pat Sarabia — the minds behind Offshore Records — took over what used to be Thai Mookata, which past customers will have known for its Thai hot pot and grill concept.

The three artists saw the potential of the establishment but wanted to expand its offerings, casting a wider net on comfort food found around Asia.

"We've tried to really not change anything at all since we took over the place, but we decided it was time to make a change when we saw who was going to Sari," Buendia said.

Dionisio credited the previous restaurant for providing a foundation and informing them about managing in the food and beverage business, but a rebrand felt essential to present their own distinct identity.

Additionally, Sarabia pointed out that not only does the new name feel more Filipino, it ties into the Sari-Sari Bar found behind the restaurant, accessible through a hidden door.

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Thai favorites like Pad Thai, Kra Pao, and Mango Sticky Rice stayed in the new menu, but joining them are Filipino dishes like Adobo Rice, Binagoongan, and Tortang Talong (with either Sisig or Adobo Flakes).

Dionisio shared the restaurant aims to be a reflection of food customers grew up eating as well as discovered or experienced elsewhere.

"The team focused on a simple but personal question: Would they genuinely want to eat the dishes themselves?," she added. "We didn't want to create dishes just because they sounded inventive. There still has to be familiarity and comfort at the heart of the menu. The goal is for the menu to feel exciting without being complicated."

Karaoke is a present option in the restaurant like any Filipino party, but enter Sari-Sari Bar and the potential activities grow.

Beyond music gigs, the bar has hosted live jazz sessions, production nights, film-centered gatherings and more, all of which will continue under the new ownership.

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