Lazy Sundays: One-pot Chicken and Sun-dried Tomato Pasta

MANILA, Philippines – Chicken and sun-dried tomatoes go together like two peas in a pod, more so if you’re cooking them with pasta to make a complete one-dish meal.

They also make a healthy protein-and-fiber combination that you can easily whip up in a few minutes and solve a sudden hunger pang. No complicated steps. No hard-to-find ingredients. No special skills required.

If you are looking for such an easy yet healthy and fully satisfying dish, then this One-pot Chicken and Sun-dried Tomato Pasta recipe from The Maya Kitchen is for you.

One-pot Chicken and Sun-dried Tomato Pasta

Ingredients:

For the chicken:

2 pcs. large chicken breast fillets, medium-diced

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 tsp. Spanish paprika

1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

For the sauce:

2 tbsps. olive oil

2 tbsps. butter

1 pack (200 grams) fresh shiitake mushrooms, sliced

5 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, sliced

1/2 cup sliced black olives

3 cups chicken broth

2 cups culinary cream or all-purpose cream

250 grams penne pasta

1/2 cup cream cheese

1/2 tsp. fine salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Dried red chili flakes (optional)

Procedure:

1. Heat olive oil and butter in a large pot over medium heat.

2. Season chicken breast fillets with salt, pepper, paprika, and Italian seasoning. Sauté in oil and butter until lightly golden for about 4 to 5 minutes. Remove and set aside.

3. In the same pot, add mushrooms and cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until mushrooms release moisture and begin to brown. Add garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and olives. Cook until garlic is fragrant.

4. Pour in chicken broth and cream. Add dry pasta and stir so pasta is submerged in the liquid. Bring to a boil for 2 to 3 minutes, then reduce heat to low. Cover the pot and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally until pasta is al dente and sauce thickens.

5. Add cream cheese and stir to melt cheese. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Stir in half of Parmesan cheese. Season with red chili flakes, if desired. Turn off heat. Sprinkle with more Parmesan cheese and red chili flakes.

7. Serve warm.

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