Delightfully Creamy Cathedral Windows

MANILA, Philippines — Kids love jiggly gelatin desserts. This is why Cathedral Windows has become an all-time favorite kiddie dessert. It is gelatin heaven times ten because it is made up of “magical” gelatin cubes of various colors with a creamy white gelatin base binding them all together.

It is named Cathedral Windows because it resembles the colorful stained glass windows often found in churches and cathedrals, especially those designed with a medieval Gothic architecture.

Receiving many requests for Cathedral Windows recipe on her Facebook page, Chef Jackie Ang Po is sharing the recipe of her delightfully creamy version of the gelatin dessert.

Creamy Cathedral Windows

Ingredients:

For the creamy white gelatin:

3 tbsps. gelatin (not gulaman)

1 pack Nestlé All Purpose Cream

1 cup Carnation Condensada

2 1/2 cups Nestlé Fresh Milk

2 tsps. vanilla extract

For the green gelatin:

1 1/2 tbsps. gelatin

1 1/2 cups water

1/4 cup sugar

Green coloring

Photos courtesy of Chef Jackie Ang Po A whole Cathedral Windows cake

For the red gelatin:

1 1/2 tbsps. gelatin

1 1/2 cups water

1/4 cup sugar

Red coloring

For the yellow gelatin:

1 1/2 tbsps. gelatin

1 1/2 cups water

1/4 cup sugar

Yellow coloring

Procedure:

1. For the different colored gelatins, follow these steps separately: Mix together 1 1/4 cups water and sugar. In another bowl, mix together gelatin and 1/4 cup water. Heat each water-and-sugar mixture in a saucepan until sugar has dissolved. Add the gelatin-and-water mixture to the saucepan and continue to heat until everything has dissolved. Pour into separate square or rectangular molds/pans. Refrigerate to set.

2. For the white part, mix together gelatin and 1/2 cup milk. In a separate bowl, mix together 2 cups milk, Nestlé All Purpose Cream, Carnation Condensada, and vanilla extract. Heat to warm, then add the gelatin-and-milk mixture. Make sure the gelatin has completely dissolved.

3. To assemble: Cut colored gelatin into cubes. Mix together the colors in a gelatin mold. Pour in the creamy white mixture, but make sure a mix of different colored gelatin cubes stick to the sides of the mold so they will appear later. Refrigerate and let it set completely.

4. Serve the next day.

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