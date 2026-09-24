Michelin Guide to recognize Philippine restaurants anew this October

Michelin Guide international director Gwendal Poulenc (center) with Department of Tourism secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco and the nine Michelin-starred chefs and their restaurants at the awarding ceremony held in Marriott Hotel in Pasay City on October 30, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Michelin Guide is returning to the Philippines for a second year to unveil its restaruant selection for 2027, just as the Michelin Star finishes its centenary.

The guide confirmed that its inspectors went around the Metro Manila, nearby provinces, and Cebu for establishments worthy of a Michelin Star, Bib Gourmand, and Michlein Selected recognition.

"Their latest discoveries point to a dining scene gathering momentum in intriguing ways," said the guide. "With new voices emerging, established talents taking unexpected turns, and Philippine cuisine appearing in forms both anchored in heritage and distinctly of the moment."

It credited the Philippine capital for leading with "chef-driven restaurants, tasting menus, and ambitious contemporary concepts," while Cebu is strong for its "lechon, seafood, charcoal-grilled dishes, and convivial home cooking."

Inspectors also looked into dishes that express regional identity, "where recipes passed down through generations sit alongside more contemporary and polished dining experiences," therefore unfolding "a broader culinary landscape drawn from tradition, local character, and a growing appetite for destination dining."

In these regional visits, the guide's inspectors found "greater consistency, technical confidence, and a deeper engagement with local ingredients and culinary history."

The bright acidity of Filipino cooking was brought about by calamansi, kamias, and tamarind, while beverages are paired by native spirits, tropical fruit, coffee, spices, and herbs.

"Together, these details speak to a cuisine becoming more articulate about where it comes from — and more assured about where it is going," the guide said.

The new batch of Michelin restaurants will be revealed on October 29 at the Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts.

Related: 4 Philippine hotels retain Michelin Keys standing

2026 honorees

The following were honored by the Michelin Guide for the inaugural edition in the Philippines and are among the primary establishments for recognition once more.

Michelin Star

Helm (Two Stars)

Asador Alfonso

Celera

Gallery by Chele

Hapag

Inato

Kasa Palma

Linamnam

Toyo Eatery

Michelin Bib Gourmand

Abaseria Deli & Cafe

Bolero

Brick Corner

Cabel

Cochi

Cur8

Em Ha Noi

Esmen

Halong

Kumba

La Pita

Lampara

Lasa

Los Tacos

Manam at the Triangle

Morning Sun Eatery

Palm Grill (Diliman)

Pares Batchoy House

Pilya’s Kitchen

Sarsa

Some Thai

Tacqueria Franco

The Pig and Palm

The Underbelly

Your Local

Michelin Selected

12/10

Abli

Aida's Chicken

Antonio's

Ato-Ah

Aurora

Automat

Ayà

Benjarong

Blackbird

Butcher Boy

Cantabria by Chele Gonzalez

Canton Road

Carmelo's Steakhouse

Chie Chie's Pancit Batil Patung

China Blue

Cirkulo

Coco

Cru Steakhouse

Deo Gracias

Dip

El Poco Cantina (Malate)

Ember

Enye by Chele Gonzalez

Esmeralda Kitchen

Fong Wei Wu

Fresca Trattoria

Ginza Nagaoka

Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill

Goxo

House of Lechon

Iai

Juniper

Kamakura

Kei

Kodawari (Salcedo)

Lantaw (Compostela)

Locavore (Taguig)

Lola Helen

Lore

Lusso (Legazpi)

Mamacita (Taguig)

Man Ho

Maya

Metiz

Mirèio

M?dan

Now Now

Oak & Smoke

Offbeat

Old Manila

Osteria Antica

Origine

Pablo

Papillon

Pares Pares (N. Escario)

People's Palace

Ramen Ron (Makati)

Sala

Seva

Sialo

Socarrat

Spices

Steak & Frice

Summer Palace

Super Uncle Claypot (Makati)

Tandem

Taupe

Terraza Martinez

The Test Kitchen

Txanton

Uma Nota

Umu

Yamazato

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