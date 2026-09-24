Michelin Guide to recognize Philippine restaurants anew this October
MANILA, Philippines — Michelin Guide is returning to the Philippines for a second year to unveil its restaruant selection for 2027, just as the Michelin Star finishes its centenary.
The guide confirmed that its inspectors went around the Metro Manila, nearby provinces, and Cebu for establishments worthy of a Michelin Star, Bib Gourmand, and Michlein Selected recognition.
"Their latest discoveries point to a dining scene gathering momentum in intriguing ways," said the guide. "With new voices emerging, established talents taking unexpected turns, and Philippine cuisine appearing in forms both anchored in heritage and distinctly of the moment."
It credited the Philippine capital for leading with "chef-driven restaurants, tasting menus, and ambitious contemporary concepts," while Cebu is strong for its "lechon, seafood, charcoal-grilled dishes, and convivial home cooking."
Inspectors also looked into dishes that express regional identity, "where recipes passed down through generations sit alongside more contemporary and polished dining experiences," therefore unfolding "a broader culinary landscape drawn from tradition, local character, and a growing appetite for destination dining."
In these regional visits, the guide's inspectors found "greater consistency, technical confidence, and a deeper engagement with local ingredients and culinary history."
The bright acidity of Filipino cooking was brought about by calamansi, kamias, and tamarind, while beverages are paired by native spirits, tropical fruit, coffee, spices, and herbs.
"Together, these details speak to a cuisine becoming more articulate about where it comes from — and more assured about where it is going," the guide said.
The new batch of Michelin restaurants will be revealed on October 29 at the Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts.
Related: 4 Philippine hotels retain Michelin Keys standing
2026 honorees
The following were honored by the Michelin Guide for the inaugural edition in the Philippines and are among the primary establishments for recognition once more.
Michelin Star
- Helm (Two Stars)
- Asador Alfonso
- Celera
- Gallery by Chele
- Hapag
- Inato
- Kasa Palma
- Linamnam
- Toyo Eatery
Michelin Bib Gourmand
- Abaseria Deli & Cafe
- Bolero
- Brick Corner
- Cabel
- Cochi
- Cur8
- Em Ha Noi
- Esmen
- Halong
- Kumba
- La Pita
- Lampara
- Lasa
- Los Tacos
- Manam at the Triangle
- Morning Sun Eatery
- Palm Grill (Diliman)
- Pares Batchoy House
- Pilya’s Kitchen
- Sarsa
- Some Thai
- Tacqueria Franco
- The Pig and Palm
- The Underbelly
- Your Local
Michelin Selected
- 12/10
- Abli
- Aida's Chicken
- Antonio's
- Ato-Ah
- Aurora
- Automat
- Ayà
- Benjarong
- Blackbird
- Butcher Boy
- Cantabria by Chele Gonzalez
- Canton Road
- Carmelo's Steakhouse
- Chie Chie's Pancit Batil Patung
- China Blue
- Cirkulo
- Coco
- Cru Steakhouse
- Deo Gracias
- Dip
- El Poco Cantina (Malate)
- Ember
- Enye by Chele Gonzalez
- Esmeralda Kitchen
- Fong Wei Wu
- Fresca Trattoria
- Ginza Nagaoka
- Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill
- Goxo
- House of Lechon
- Iai
- Juniper
- Kamakura
- Kei
- Kodawari (Salcedo)
- Lantaw (Compostela)
- Locavore (Taguig)
- Lola Helen
- Lore
- Lusso (Legazpi)
- Mamacita (Taguig)
- Man Ho
- Maya
- Metiz
- Mirèio
- M?dan
- Now Now
- Oak & Smoke
- Offbeat
- Old Manila
- Osteria Antica
- Origine
- Pablo
- Papillon
- Pares Pares (N. Escario)
- People's Palace
- Ramen Ron (Makati)
- Sala
- Seva
- Sialo
- Socarrat
- Spices
- Steak & Frice
- Summer Palace
- Super Uncle Claypot (Makati)
- Tandem
- Taupe
- Terraza Martinez
- The Test Kitchen
- Txanton
- Uma Nota
- Umu
- Yamazato
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