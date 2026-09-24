Easy go-to pasta recipe: Aglio Olio with Crispy Tuna Flakes

MANILA, Philippines — Aglio Olio is perhaps the simplest way of preparing a pasta dish. Aside from pasta, all you need are olive oil, garlic and pepper flakes, and you’ve got a dish. A dash or two of herbs won’t hurt, and you can always go ahead and add some shrimps or crispy tuyo (dried fish) if you want to.

Known for her simply delicious bottled gourmet tuyo (deboned and cooked to a golden crisp), which she launched under the Simply Delish brand at the World Food Expo 2026 (WOFEX 2026), Diana Ang Uy shares her easy recipe of Pasta Aglio Olio with Simply Delish Crispy Tuyo Flakes.

Pasta Aglio Olio with Simply Delish Crispy Tuyo Flakes

Ingredients:

300 grams spaghetti

5–6 tbsps. olive oil

5–6 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

3/4 tsp. chili flakes, or to taste

Salt (for pasta water)

Black pepper, to taste

4–5 tbsps. Simply Delicious Crispy Tuyo Flakes

1/4 cup green olives, sliced

1/4 cup black olives, sliced

Fresh basil leaves, whole or torn

Procedure:

1. Cook pasta in well-salted boiling water until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water, then drain the rest.

2. Heat olive oil in a pan over low–medium heat. Sauté garlic until lightly golden.

3. Add chili flakes and black pepper.

4. Toss in pasta, adding a little pasta water to loosen up the strands.

5. Add crispy tuyo flakes and olives. Mix gently.

6. Turn off heat. Add fresh basil, adjust seasoning, and serve.

Makes 2 to 3 servings.

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