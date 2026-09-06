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Season is right for MajaÂ Langka | Philstar.com
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Food and Leisure

Season is right for Maja Langka

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
September 6, 2026 | 3:17pm
Season is right for MajaÂ Langka
Maja Langka
Photo courtesy of Chef Edward David Mateo

MANILA, Philippines – Langka is a tropical superfruit packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. It supports heart health, manages blood sugar spikes, boosts immunity, and promotes glowing skin. It is also highly versatile, serving as a popular plant-based meat alternative when young and delicious dessert when ripe.

Answering to the name Artocarpus heterophyllus Lam., Langka is known as the largest edible fruit in the world that has a distinct aroma when ripe. It is treated like a vegetable when young and raw, being cooked into dishes, such as Ginataang Langka with savory ingredients such as shrimps, chicken or pork.

Once it is ripe, though, it turns into a dessert maker’s and pastry chef’s delight, as it is ready to be turned into the Filipino favorite snack Turon in tandem with saba bananas, minatamis na langka for Halo-Halo and Ginataang Bilo-Bilo.

As for Chef Edward David Mateo, owner-chef of La Royale Patisserie (LRP Group of Companies), which includes Minatamis PH and Frozen Spoon, Langka is an ingredient that he likes to work with.

“Langka has a unique flavor. It’s easy to use in dishes, especially desserts, and Langka is always good with gata (coconut milk). This is why I made Maja Langka,” Chef Edward said. 

Maja Langka

Ingredients:

For the Maja:

600 grams coconut milk

95 grams evaporated milk

75 grams white sugar

250 grams Langka (jackfruit), flaked thinly

125 grams water

75 grams cornstarch

For the topping:

250 grams Langka

30 grams white sugar

Procedure:

1. Make the Langka topping. In a pan, combine Langka and sugar then mix until water is reduced. Set side and let cool.

2. Prepare the maja. In a pot, combine the coconut milk, evaporated milk, white sugar, Langka, water, and cornstarch. Bring to a gentle boil over medium heat, stirring continuously. Whisk vigorously at intervals to make sure lumps do not form. Keep stirring over medium heat until mixture thickens into a very smooth, heavy paste.

3. Immediately pour mixture into molder of your choice, whether round, square or rectangular.

4. Smooth out the top of the Maja with a spatula then let cool until set. Make a generous layer of topping.

RELATED: No-bake Caramel Langka Cheesecake

DESSERT

FILIPINO FOOD

JACKFRUIT

LANGKA

MAJA

RECIPE

RECIPES
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