Seafood Lasagna for all occasions

MANILA, Philippines — Having a birthday party in the family soon and preparing a list of what dishes to serve guests who will attend the party?

Known for being a good cook, although your menu is always quite simple, you naturally do not want to serve the same fare that you usually partake of in birthday parties, especially when it comes to the main carbohydrate which is, more often than not, a predictable Filipino-style Spaghetti or Pancit or both.

Why not still prepare a pasta dish but deviate from the usual spaghetti with tomato-based sauce? This recipe of Seafood Lasagna by the indefatigable mother-and-son team of Sylvia and Ernest Reynoso Gala should fit the occasion perfectly. It should be a great choice for a birthday party or any occasion at all.

Seafood Lasagna

Ingredients:

9 pcs. pre-cooked lasagna sheets (steamed), 3 inches wide x 6 inches long

1/2 cup butter

1 cup white onion, chopped

1 cup small fresh shrimps, peeled

1 cup tuna chunks, drained

1 cup sliced fresh or canned button mushrooms

1 cup cooked cauliflower or broccoli florets

1/2 tsp. dried basil

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/4 tsp grated nutmeg

2 tsps. rock salt

1 tsp. white pepper

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

4 cups fresh milk

Procedure:

1. Prepare a 2-quart rectangular baking dish.

2. Put butter in deep 3-quart saucepan with the onions. Cook for 2 minutes. Add shrimps, tuna, mushrooms, croccoli or cauliflower, salt, pepper, basil, oregano, and nutmeg. Stir until shrimps turn pink.

3. Sprinkle with flour and mix well.

4. Pour in milk and carefully mix until simmering. Turn off heat.

5. Spoon a quarter of the seafood mixture into prepared pan. Arrange three sheets of lasagna on top of the seafood mixture. Repeat layering of sauce and lasagna until both fully consumed, making sure you have seafood mixture on top.

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