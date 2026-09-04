Chagee enters matcha scene through 'The Little Prince' collab

MANILA, Philippines — The matcha craze is about to get more competitive as the local arm of tea brand Chagee launches its own matcha series, with the help of an iconic literary character.

Inspiring the brand's new set of drinks is Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's "The Little Prince," where the author's illustrations often depicts the titular character in green clothes.

Chagee maintains in this new series its focus on careful preparation — from choosing the leaves and processing them to preparing each cup — to make sure the matcha stays pure and true, much like the Little Prince himself.

Young leaves from the season's first spring harvest are used after grown in the shade for more than 20 days before harvest. Less sunlight lets them develop slowly, deepening their green color and building a round, full flavor.

These leaves are grounded to an ultra-fine powder, milled to a 1000 mesh, resulting in a grind fine enough to feel smooth, with no rough or powdery bits.

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"We started with the matcha itself and gave it the care it deserves, so its real character comes through in the cup," said Chagee Philippines' general manager Christopher "Sonny" Tiong in a statement.

"That belief, in keeping the matcha pure and true, is why partnering with 'The Little Prince' felt so natural," the executive continued. "It is a story about holding on to what really matters, and that is what we hope Filipinos find in every cup."

The brand's Matcha series includes: Signature Matcha Latte, Jasmine Matcha Pure Tea, Chocolate Cookie Matcha Frappe and Lime Cheese Matcha Latte.

The latter is available for a limited time only, bringing together smooth matcha, fragrant lime and creamy cheese. A Cheese Cap option is available for those who want a soft, creamy cheese cap on top.

Also available for a limited time are several merchandise deals inspired by "The Little Prince." Those who buy any three matcha drinks can get either a Crown Headband or Fox Sleep Mask while a gear bundle order offers a chance at a Stardust Tote Bag or Green Wonder Tumbler.

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