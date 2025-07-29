Back-to-back No. 1: US readers vote Jollibee as best fast food fried chicken anew

USA Today readers voted Jollibee for having the "best fast food fried chicken" for the second year in a row.

MANILA, Philippines — Readers of American newspaper USA Today hailed Jollibee's famous "crispy-licious" chicken as the best for the second year in a row.

The list published last July 16 ranks the 10 fast food fried chicken dishes with the most votes by readers after a compilation of picks by USA Today 10BEST editors and quick-service dining experts.

The latter group was composed of lifestyle contributor Carly Caramanna, lifestyle writers Marla Cimini and Melanie Reffes, food and travel writer Marilyn Johnson, and food journalist and lifestyle creator Dennis Malcolm "Ale" Sharpton.

Jollibee clinched the top spot again this year. The write-up for the beloved Filipino fast food fried chicken said that it is is best known for its signature juicy and flavorful Chickenjoy, which is recommended to be ordered in buckets, accompanied by sides, and dipped in gravy.

It also noted that Jollibee has a hundred stores in North America and over 1,700 globally, making it the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world.

Jollibee finished ahead of Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero, American chains Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken, Church's Texas Chicken, Guthrie's Chicken, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, and Golden Chick, and even internationally known chains KFC, Chick-fil-A, and Popeyes.

In 2022, the Filipino chain was only a runner-up on the list, as well as a citation for the Best Regional Fast Food recognition.

It had previously topped similar lists by Eater.com and Thrillist, and was in the top three of a 2017 list by FoodBeast.

Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee Group global president and chief executive officer, said in a statement the new recognition is a testament to the company's belief that Chickenjoy's taste appeals to everyone across borders, thanking customers and voters.

"This back-to-back win represents the overall joyful experience and superior taste that Chickenjoy delivers with every bite," he also said. "It is also a tribute to our hardworking teams — especially those in our stores — who bring this joy to life each day through great food and heartfelt service."

