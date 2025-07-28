Dining Reimagined: A bold new chapter of flavor and craftsmanship

MANILA, Philippines — Hilton Manila Newport World Resorts invites diners on a reinvigorated culinary journey as it unveils refreshed offerings across its signature dining outlets. With bold new flavors, immersive stations and reimagined menus, the hotel delivers an elevated yet approachable experience dubbed “Dining Reimagined.”

Hua Yuan Brasserie Chinoise

Taking the centerstage is Hua Yuan Brasserie Chinoise, where diners will discover an evolved take on Shanghainese upscale dining. Executive hinese chef Kevin Xu reinterprets timeless recipes with refined techniques, presenting all-time favorites such as the Eight-Flavored Shanghai Xiao Long Bao, Braised Lion’s Head Meatball with Baby Abalone, and his Signature Peking Duck—with elevated flavor and flair.

While staying true to its roots, the menu now expands to include a curated selection of beloved dishes from across the region, including highlights like Cantonese-style Steamed Grouper with Aged Wine and Blue Crab in Spicy Sichuan Broth, among other regional specialties, offering guests a richer and more indulgent taste of Chinese fare.

Kusina Sea Kitchens

Meanwhile, Kusina Sea Kitchens, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, is transformed with enhanced live stations and a more immersive dining environment. Smokehaus, formerly the Western station, is now a feast for both the eyes and the senses. Featuring rustic brick accents, the revamped station entices with the unmistakable aroma of slow-cooked, smoked meats and serves up juicy barbecue cuts and premium carvings fresh off the grill.

Seafood Dampa also makes a welcome return—revived by popular demand and now reimagined for the modern palate. Diners can now choose from a bountiful display of fresh, sustainably sourced seafood during dinner, paired with signature sauces such as Alavar, Palapa, garlic butter and cheese.

Kusina also introduces a dedicated Indo-Malay section, featuring authentic Malaysian and Indonesian dishes crafted for those who appreciate the depth and complexity of Southeast Asian spices.

Together with thoughtfully elevated Indian, Filipino, Japanese, Vegetarian and dessert stations, Kusina presents a globally inspired spread built on premium ingredients and generous flavors.

True to its environmentally responsible ethos, Kusina continues to source directly from farmers in Atok in Benguet, ensuring freshness while supporting the local communities. The hotel also grows its own herbs via an on-property hydroponic vertical herb garden, part of its executive chef Lord Bayaban’s advocacy for farm-forward, responsible cooking.

“This relaunch is a celebration of everything our guests have come to love about dining with us – now taken to the next level,” says Gagan Talwar, GM of Hilton Manila Newport World Resorts.

“From vibrant new stations to elevated classics, we’re excited to offer our guests a richer, more flavorful dining journey each time they dine with us.”

Following the elevated experience and enhanced flavors at Kusina Sea Kitchens, guests can continue to enjoy the same rates—offering generous selections at a compelling price point.

The weekend lunch buffet is available at P2,800++ (12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.), while the daily dinner buffet is offered at P3,000++ (5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.). Over at Hua Yuan Brasserie Chinoise, open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., diners may indulge in both ala carte and set menus.

Guests are encouraged to book their tables in advance and be among the first to experience this thoughtfully reimagined culinary offering, where enhanced flavors, warm hospitality, and inspired dining converge.

For reservations and inquiries, please contact 7239-7788 or email MNLPH_F&B at inquiries@hilton.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Hilton Manila is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.