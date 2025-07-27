fresh no ads
Food and Leisure

Recipe: Easy Chicken Arroz Caldo

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 27, 2025 | 6:08pm
Chicken Arroz Caldo
Photo courtesy of Chef Pixie Rodrigo Sevilla

MANILA, Philippines — Craving for Chicken Arroz Caldo but too busy to go through the traditional way of cooking the hearty soup dish that Filipino families enjoy for breakfast, brunch or merienda?

Chef Pixie Rodrigo Sevilla said there is an easy way to prepare Chicken Arroz Caldo so you can enjoy it whenever you crave for it.

“A few weeks in California has challenged me to create something easy to prep, is healthy, and hits home,” the chef said. 

Here is her recipe, which she happily shares with Philstar.com readers:

Chicken Arroz Caldo

Ingredients:

3 tbsps. avocado oil

3 cubes frozen crushed ginger (or 3 tsps. minced fresh ginger)

1/2 pc. onion, chopped

3 pcs. chicken breast or thigh fillets, cubed

1 cup steel cut oats

5-6 cups chicken broth

Sea salt and pepper to taste 

Procedure:

1. Heat oil. Sauté ginger and onion until tender.

2. Add chicken pieces and sauté until chicken is a bit seared.

3. Pour in chicken broth. Let boil.

4. Add in oats. Simmer until oats are cooked, about 5 minutes. Season with sea salt and pepper to taste.

5. Serve warm with lemon wedges, chopped leeks, toasted garlic, and a drop of patis (fish sauce).

