Japanese-style Chicken Tocino rice topping recipe

MANILA, Philippines — Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It jumpstarts your day and gives you energy to keep you going all day.

For Filipinos, a good, hearty breakfast is a "Silog" ("si" refers to Sinangag, which means garlic rice; and "log" is short for Itlog, which means fried egg) meal, with the protein coming in different forms, such as Tocino, Tapa, and Longganisa.

But what if you use high-quality U.S. Poultry and use Japanese cooking style on it?

Chef Jackie Ang Po of Fleur de Lys Patisserie does just that in this delicious U.S. Chicken Tocino Oyakodon which she whipped up for U.S. Poultry (or the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council).

U.S. Chicken Tocino Oyakodon

Ingredients:

For the chicken:

2 pcs. U.S. Chicken Leg Quarter, filleted

For the marinade:

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1/2 cup pineapple juice

3 cloves garlic

Procedure:

1. Slice chicken into bite-sized pieces.

2. Prepare the marinade. Combine all ingredients for the marinade and mix well.

3. Marinate chicken in the mixture overnight.

For the sauce:

8 cloves garlic, minced

4 tbsps. cooking wine

2 tbsps. annatto oil

Cracked black pepper

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp. chicken powder or 1 tsp. salt

2 tbsps. soy sauce

3 cups water

1 pc. onion, sliced into rings

Procedure:

1. Mix together all ingredients for the sauce. Boil.

2. Add onion rings and cook until softened.

To assemble (per serving):

1 cup sauce

1/2 pc. chicken

2 eggs

1 tsp. green onion

1 1/2 cups cooked rice

Procedure:

1. Cook marinated chicken in a cold pan until it has a nice color. Skin side down. Set aside.

2. Put sauce with onion rings in a pan, add chicken and cook for 1 minute.

3. Top with two slightly beaten eggs and green onion. Cook for another minute.

4. Slide on top of cooked rice. Enjoy.

Serves 4.

