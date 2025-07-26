Recipe: Spicy noodle soup for rainy days

MANILA, Philippines — When the weather is gloomy and melancholic, there's nothing like a bowl of warm chicken noodle soup to perk up the day.

In fact, why not make such bowls even warmer, or better yet spicier.

This recipe of Spicy Chicken Noodle Pot by Home Foodie and San Miguel Foods Culinary Center should do the trick.

Spicy Chicken Noodle Pot

Ingredients (6 pax.):

2 tbsps. of cooking oil

1 pc. or 50 grams of chopped onion

1 can or 184 grams of drained shiitake mushrooms

2 cans (150 grams each) of Purefoods Chicken Hot & Spicy

2 packs (55 grams each) of instant mami noodle soup

1 liter or 4 cups of water

1 pack or 155 grams of chopped tofu

1/4 cup of fresh milk

1/2 pack or 160 grams of grated Magnolia Quickmelt Cheese

1 stalk of 20 grams of trimmed onion leek, cut into 2-inch lengths

Procedure:

Heat oil in a pot, and sauté the onion, mushrooms, and canned chicken. Add the noodle soup packs and water. Cook for 5 minutes. Add the tofu and milk. Simmer for another 5 minutes. Serve in a bowl and top with cheese and leeks.

