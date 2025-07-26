Recipe: Bite-sized Apple Crumble Pie Tater Tots

MANILA, Philippines — Who doesn't love Apple Crumble Pie?

This bite-sized version of the dessert whipped up by Chef Rosebud Benitez-Velasco should fit one's sweet cravings quite perfectly.

Creating this snack for Potatoes USA, Chef Rosebud makes use of frozen tater tots and no fancy ingredients, making it easier for any busy home cook.

Apple Crumble Tater Tots

Ingredients (4 to 5 pax.):

1 pack of frozen tater tots (thawed)

1/4 cup of brown sugar

1/4 cup of melted butter

1/2 tsp. of cinnamon powder

4 pcs. of medium-sized apples (peeled, cored and chopped)

1/3 cup of brown sugar

3 tbsps. of water

2 tbsps. of butter

1 tsp. of cinnamon powder

1 tbsp. of cornstarch

2 tbsps. of water

Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Chocolate sauce or syrup (optional)

Procedure:

Bake or air-fry tater tots until crispy and golden. For the apple pie filling, melt the butter and cinnamon over medium heat. Stir in the apples, the 1/3 cup brown sugar, and the 3 tbsps. of water. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 to 6 minutes or until slightly softened. In a small dish, combine cornstarch and the 2 tbsps. of water. Add to pan while stirring and continue to cook until apples are soft and filling has thickened. Let it bubble for 1 minute. Mix tater tots with the remaining brown sugar, the melted butter and cinnamon powder. Pour the warm apple pie filling into a bowl, top with crispy tater tots If you have them prepared, add a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce or syrup.

RELATED: Tasty!: 'Candy Crush' to release dessert cookbook