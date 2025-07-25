Braised beef, ceviche samplers, other savory dishes at Tagaytay Food Festival

Several of the dishes served at the Tagaytay Food Festival

MANILA, Philippines — The Tagaytay Food Festival successfully culminated its three-day event at the Taal Vista Hotel.

Dubbed "Food That Binds," the event celebrated Tagaytay as a food haven where friends, families, chefs, and cultures gathered over good food and shared stories.

"This is a convergence of farmers and restaurants," said the festival's co-founder Rhea Sycip, noting the recent eruption of nearby Taal Volcano and weather disturbances.

Daily farmers' kiosks were set-up around the hotel's ballroom area, roffering various farm produce and fresh catch.

At the Grand Tasting spread on the first night, various kitchens sampled their own great dishes.

These include Morgano's Braised Beef — tender tasty morsels of meat on rice, — Ceviche samplers from Gorio's, and Paella Negra and Callos from Asador dos Mestizos.

Sweet endings were offered by Fatted Calf (an assortment of cookies and pastries), Farmers Table (Buco Polvoron Crumble Pie), and the event venue Taal Vista (Pineapple Coco Panacotta).

The Distilleria Limtuaco kiosk provided the evening's deluge of cocktails, with one featuring its globally-renowned Chocolate Liquer, Intramuros.

The food festival's other co-founder Chef JayJay Sycip called the event an exciting mix of culinary talents from comfort food to haute cuisine.

"This food festival showcases local pride and agricultural abundance. Every bite is a story of heritage. Both gourmets and gourmands found wonder in every artisanal dish," he added.

Whether sampling dishes or purchasing farm produce, visitors to the Tagaytay Food Festival had a memorable gastronomic experience, many already anticipating next year's edition.

