SM Aura presents CafÃ© Aromatique: A coffee and fragrance festival

SM Aura presents Café Aromatique: A coffee and fragrance festival

Café Aromatique brings together the worlds of fine fragrance and specialty coffee.

MANILA, Philippines — SM Aura recently invited mallgoers to awaken their senses at Café Aromatique, a week-long experiential festival that brought together the worlds of fine fragrance and specialty coffee. Held from July 16 to 23 at the Upper Ground Atrium, the festival offered a multi-sensory journey curated for fragrance lovers, coffee enthusiasts and curious tastemakers.

A fragrance festival

Highlighting a scent-sational lineup, Café Aromatique brought together a spectrum of brands to represent the various segments of perfumes—the niche, the global designer and the premium local scents—to SM Aura’s fraghead community.

Edro Manille

Fronting for global designer brands, LOOK at Me and SM Beauty showcased labels such as Kayali, Carolina Herrera, Paco Rabanne, Montblanc and Maison Margiela, joining the ranks of Jo Malone London, Chloè, Marc Jacobs and Burberry. Que de Parfum fielded niche fragrances with a curated selection of hidden gem labels, while homegrown brands Wren Atelier, GP Fragrance, Edro Manille, Domus Emeterius, Tadhana, YSVEN and ARTÉL Manila Parfums showcased their expertise and represented the artistry of Filipino perfumery.

Harpist Avonlea Paraiso enchanted the guests with elegant melodies during Café Aromatique at SM Aura, setting the tone for a luxurious, multisensory experience of fragrance and coffee.

The Brew booth and The Sip & Sniff Soirée

To complement the olfactory journey, SM Aura brought in Pocofino and Candid Coffee to perk up visitors with specialty coffee and signature brews.

A highlight of the week was The Sip & Sniff Soirée on July 19, hosted by fragrance specialist Bernadette Lim. Fifty lucky mall-goers enjoyed an exclusive private sniffing session where they explored different scents to understand their preferences, learned about fragrance notes, discovered new favorites and mastered the subtle art of scent layering.

Perfumer and aromatherapist Renato Lopena Jr.

With discovery, indulgence and creativity at its core, Café Aromatique transformed SM Aura into a sensorial playground—reinforcing its place as the flagship destination for elevated lifestyle experiences.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.