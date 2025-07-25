Cheese please: Cheese Bonete recipe
July 25, 2025 | 12:29pm
MANILA, Philippines — A soft and fluffy Bonete can be enjoyed even if it's plain or with raisins.
Now it is time to try a Bonete with grated cheese incorporated into the delightfully airy bread.
Follow this simple recipe from Home Foodie and San Miguel Foods Culinary Center and you will surely turn out a batch of beautifully golden Cheese Bonete.
Cheese Bonete
Bread ingredients:
- 1/2 kg. of Baron All Purpose Flour
- 1/2 kg. of Emperor Hard Wheat Flour
- 2 tbsps. or 22 grams orEmperor’s Best Instant Yeast
- 1 cup or 200 grams of sugar
- 1 tbsp. or 15 grams of iodized fine salt
- 4 brown eggs
- 3/4 cup or 169 grams of fresh milk
- 1/2 cup of cold water (3°C)
- 1 drop of liquid yellow food color
- 1 pack or 160 grams of grated cheese
- 1/2 cup of softened butter
Dip ingredients:
- 3 bars (200 grams each) of metled butter
- Extra sugar for topping
Procedure (100 pax.):
- In a spiral mixer, combine all ingredients for the bread, except softened butter. Knead until dough forms.
- Add butter and continue kneading the dough until fully developed. Cut and scale dough into 20-gram portions and form into balls.
- Arrange dough in a greased muffin mold. Proof for 1-1/2 hours or until double in volume.
- Bake in a preheated 375°F (185°C) oven for 20 minutes or until golden brown.
- Remove from pans and dip in melted butter. Sprinkle with sugar.
BrandSpace Articles
<
>
Philstar