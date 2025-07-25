Cheese please: Cheese Bonete recipe

MANILA, Philippines — A soft and fluffy Bonete can be enjoyed even if it's plain or with raisins.

Now it is time to try a Bonete with grated cheese incorporated into the delightfully airy bread.

Follow this simple recipe from Home Foodie and San Miguel Foods Culinary Center and you will surely turn out a batch of beautifully golden Cheese Bonete.

Cheese Bonete

Bread ingredients:

1/2 kg. of Baron All Purpose Flour

1/2 kg. of Emperor Hard Wheat Flour

2 tbsps. or 22 grams orEmperor’s Best Instant Yeast

1 cup or 200 grams of sugar

1 tbsp. or 15 grams of iodized fine salt

4 brown eggs

3/4 cup or 169 grams of fresh milk

1/2 cup of cold water (3°C)

1 drop of liquid yellow food color

1 pack or 160 grams of grated cheese

1/2 cup of softened butter

Dip ingredients:

3 bars (200 grams each) of metled butter

Extra sugar for topping

Procedure (100 pax.):

In a spiral mixer, combine all ingredients for the bread, except softened butter. Knead until dough forms. Add butter and continue kneading the dough until fully developed. Cut and scale dough into 20-gram portions and form into balls. Arrange dough in a greased muffin mold. Proof for 1-1/2 hours or until double in volume. Bake in a preheated 375°F (185°C) oven for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans and dip in melted butter. Sprinkle with sugar.

RELATED: Tasty!: 'Candy Crush' to release dessert cookbook