Tasty!: 'Candy Crush' to release dessert cookbook

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 11:49am
The official 'Candy Crush Saga' desserts book
MANILA, Philippines — The creator of "Candy Crush Saga" is releasing a cookbook filled with dessert recipes from the popular mobile game.

Swedish-British game developer King announced that the "Tasty: The Official Candy Crush Desserts Book" will be available this October, just in time for Halloween.

Among the 50 dessert recipes included in the cookbook are Color Bomb Cake, Rainbow Twist Treats, and Licorice Swirl Squares.

King said in a statement the books act as an extension of the mobile game, where players swap candies on a board to form multiple matches within a fixed number of moves.

"From easy, everyday treats to a show-stopping Color Bomb Cake, each recipe comes with step-by-step instructions, vibrant photography, and playful nods to the Candy Kingdom, turning your kitchen into a candy-coated wonderland," the company said.

The game's vice president of marketing Luken Aragon said in his own statement that the cookbook is "a celebration of creativity, color and fun, which is what 'Candy Crush Saga' is all about."

"This cookbook brings the joy of 'Candy Crush' into real life, inviting everyone from loyal players to passionate bakers to get inspired in the kitchen, and to share the fun with friends and family," Aragon added.

