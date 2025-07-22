Celebrating Filipino halal cuisine: How Maggi and Shaha Meta bring local flavors to the spotlight

MANILA, Philippines — At the SALAAM: Halal Tourism and Expo held in Cubao last June 29, content creator Shaha Meta stood cheerfully and confidently beside Cotabato City’s popular halal chef Tahir Ayunan Malikol as they cooked up fragrant chicken curry and pastil, drawing in a crowd with the irresistible aroma and the rich cultural story behind each dish.

The meaningful event and collaboration was made possible by MAGGI, a brand that proudly presents halal Filipino cooking to the world.

In Shaha’s mind, that moment felt bigger than a cooking demo, even bigger than her online presentations. It was a much-awaited chance to showcase her Muslim heritage through food on a bigger stage in Metro Manila—with MAGGI standing behind her as both cooking partner and cultural ally.

“I didn’t plan to become a creator,” Shaha shares in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com. “It just happened because I wanted to show na kahit halal ang diet mo, you can still enjoy Filipino food and Middle Eastern flavors in a simple way.”

At home, Shaha’s kitchen is more than a room to prepare meals. What started as a place to cook comforting halal meals for her husband, Afrim, and kids during special days like Eid Mubarak slowly grew into a digital space where she represents Muslim Filipino food with pride.

Her content is based on everyday life, blending Filipino favorites with Middle Eastern influences—from halal adobo, sinigang and tinola to kabsa, hummus and Arabic-style roasted chicken.

“When people think of Filipino food, they rarely think of the halal version,” she says. “But we also eat traditional Filipino dishes—we just cook them in a way that stays true to our values.”

Representation matters

For many in the Muslim community, seeing someone like Shaha on their screens, proudly cooking halal versions of beloved dishes, is both validating and inspiring. Watching her recipe videos is like watching the families who gather around these meals, and the traditions that shaped them.

This is exactly what made Shaha’s appearance at last month’s SALAAM so powerful.

“It was such an emotional moment for me,” Shaha reflects. “Ang saya makita 'yung community na sobrang supportive and proud of their Muslim identity. Being invited to SALAAM Expo was such an honor... Celebration siya not just of food, but of who we are as a people. Alhamdulillah for that experience.”

Recalling the chicken pastil and chicken curry she prepared with chef Tahir, Shaha explains they chose them because “they’re simple, affordable and very close to what we actually cook at home.”

“Chicken pastil is such a beautiful rice meal na madaling dalhin and share, while chicken curry is always a crowd favorite, lalo na sa mga gatherings. And with MAGGI, the flavor really came through, walang hassle, halal-certified pa, kaya swak na swak,” she adds.

The event was made possible by MAGGI, known for its wide range of products like MAGGI Magic Sarap, an all-in-one seasoning made from real ingredients like onion, garlic, chicken meat and spices. It’s an all-purpose mix perfect for elevating a variety of dishes—from prito and ginisa to sabaw—making it an ideal choice for everyone, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters.

Additionally, MAGGI Oyster Sauce is crafted with real oysters sourced from Japan, and MAGGI Kari, which also offers an easy way to enjoy bold curry flavors at home, staying true to the brand’s commitment to convenience, versatility and great taste.

All these products of MAGGI are trusted kitchen staples that many may not know is Halal-certified—meeting the highest standards of quality and religious compliance.

The brand has been a staple in the Muslim kitchen long before many people knew it was halal-certified.

“Actually, ever since bata pa ako, nakikita ko na si Mama na gamit na gamit ang MAGGI sa kusina, so alam ko na agad na trusted siya. When I learned na Halal-certified pala talaga siya, mas lalo akong naging confident,” Shaha says.

“I use it sa halos lahat—pang-marinate, pampalasa, panggisa—kasi it saves time and I know it aligns with our halal lifestyle.”

Changing the narrative through food

Despite the warm reception she has received, Shaha knows there are still misconceptions to break.

“People think halal food is bland, or that it’s something unfamiliar. But when they try it, they realize that it’s the same comfort food they grew up with, just cooked with Muslim care and intention,” she expresses.

Her content has become a gentle but powerful reminder that halal isn’t a barrier, and Muslim food isn’t “foreign.” It’s Filipino, it’s for the whole family and it’s flavorful. Food can also play a big role in expressing one’s faith and cultural identity.

“Food is part of our daily routine, and in Islam, intention behind everything matters, including what we eat and how we prepare it. When I cook halal food, I feel like I’m not just feeding my family physically, but spiritually din. Plus, it’s also how I express our identity bilang Muslims na rooted sa Filipino culture, with flavors inspired by Arabic influence, too. Food is love and faith combined,” Shaha shares.

Her advice to aspiring Muslim food creators? Start where you are.

“Share your story, your food, your journey. The world needs more Muslim voices, lalo na sa kitchen. Be proud of your values, stay true to your culture, and always cook with love and purpose. And trust me, people will feel that in every post you make,” she concludes.

And through kitchen partners like MAGGI, which champion representation and inclusivity, creators are given the space and support to tell food stories that matter.

