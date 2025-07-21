Bringing the 'kopitiam' culture: Malaysia's famous coffee introduces new flavors

MANILA, Philippines — Malaysian coffee brand OldTown White Coffee is not exactly new to the country.

The famous coffee brand has been on the radar for most Filipino travelers who have been to the south. It has also opened cafes in the metro where its fans can sip their favorite three-bean blend.

The Malaysian brand recently introduced its new flavors, and Philstar.com was one of the guests that was able to explore its new look.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Filipino coffee lovers into the world of OldTown White Coffee. This brand was born from Ipoh’s humble kopitiam culture, and today we celebrate that heritage while unveiling new flavors. We believe our refreshed look and expanded range will delight anyone seeking a cup of rich, smooth and creamy coffee,” said Jazmin Leong, Country Sales Manager – Philippines, Jacobs Douwe Egberts.

The two new flavors specially selected for Filipino palates are Salted Caramel Flavored White Coffee and 30% Less Sugar White Coffee.

Coffee lovers were treated to a kopitiam-inspired (coffee house) experience at the Robinsons Magnolia through a mini-streetscape of Ipoh shophouses.

Introduced in 1999, OldTown White Coffee brought kopitiam-style White Coffee into Malaysian homes, inspired by the slow-roasting Hainanese coffee tradition from Ipoh. It is known for its signature blend of Arabica, Robusta, and Liberica coffee beans that delivers a full-bodied aroma and smooth flavor that has made it a household name in over 30 countries worldwide.

The Malaysian brand also announced its exclusive distribution partnership with San Miguel Super Coffeemix Co. Inc., which will help with its portfolio's nationwide reach.

RELATED: From Sinantolan to ice cream: 8 chefs share how to best enjoy Santol