'Lowly' Kangkong great substitute for Basil for homemade pesto sauce

Spaghettini in Kangkong-Calamansi Sauce, Topped with Smoked Bangus and Drizzled with Chili Oil

MANILA, Philippines — You love pesto sauce on your pasta but there is not enough fresh basil leaves to make your favorite sauce with.

You can substitute Kangkong for the Basil, said Chef Martin Kaspar, chef-owner of l’entrecote Manila, a modern Swiss-French steak and fries bistro in Bonifacio Global City.

Who would have thought that the “lowly” Kangkong can turn into a lovely pesto sauce?

Another substitution that you can make for an imported ingredient is Tinapa (smoked bangus) for smoked salmon if the latter is unavailable.

With Chef Martin’s recipe, Spaghettini in Kangkong-Calamansi Sauce, Topped with Smoked Salmon, and Drizzled with Chili Oil, you can create your local version with just a few substitutions.

Spaghettini in Kangkong-Calamansi Sauce topped with Smoked Salmon and Drizzled with Chili Oil

Ingredients:

For the Kangkong-Calamansi sauce:

200 grams Kangkong leaves, stems discarded

25 grams butter

2 grams salt

2 grams sugar

250 ml. Béchamel sauce*

70 ml. white chicken stock

5 pcs calamansi, juice squeezed

For the Béchamel sauce:

80 grams unsalted butter

80 grams all-purpose flour

800 ml. whole milk

1/4 tsp. fine sea salt

To assemble:

240-300 grams dry spaghettini, cooked according to package directions

30 grams crème fraîche

Smoked salmon strips

Crispy Kangkong leaves for garnish, 2 pcs. per person

Chili oil

Procedure:

1. Prepare the Béchamel sauce. Melt butter in a pan over low heat, then add flour and stir with a wooden spoon to form a light paste. Add one-third of cold milk and mix well, then gradually add the rest. Bring to a boil and simmer under constant stirring for 20 to 30 minutes. This will remove the “flour” taste. Season with salt and ground white pepper. Strain.

2. Wash and blanch Kangkong leaves with stems discarded for 5 minutes. Immerse in ice bath. Take out and squeeze water out. Chop thinly and set aside.

3. In a pan, sweat chopped Kangkong leaves in butter for 5 minutes. Season with salt and sugar.

4. Add the Béchamel sauce and chicken stock, and continue cooking over low heat for 15 minutes.

5. Carefully pour the mixture into a food processor and blend until you reach a creamy consistency.

6. Add calamansi juice and season to taste.

7. Strain through a fine sieve and cool down as soon as possible.

8. Cook pasta until al dente and mix with the pesto sauce. Add stock if sauce is too thick.

9. Plate the pasta and garnish with strips of smoked salmon, crispy kangkong leaves, and a spoonful of caviar, if desired. Drizzle with chili oil.

Good for about 4 portions.

*Note: If you don’t have smoked salmon, use flakes of smoked bangus. All-purpose cream can be used in place of crème fraîce.

