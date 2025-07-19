Recipe: Chef Jackie Ang Po's Yema Snowball Cake

MANILA, Philippines — Have you had Snowball Cake in the past?

According to Chef Jackie Ang Po, who made her own version of Snowball Cake for her Kitchenclass, it is a classic dessert that combines a soft sponge cake, marshmallow icing, and desiccated coconut finish.

The base — the soft sponge cake — can also be used for cupcake, whole round cake, and square-shaped cake.

Chef Jackie's version even has yema filling and icing. Try making it at home!

Yema Snowball Cake

Mini-sponge cake ingredients:

1/2 cup of all-purpose flour

3/4 tsp. of baking powder

2 tbsps. of sugar

1 tsp. of vanilla extract

3 tbsps. of Nestle Fresh Milk

1 tsp. of butter

3 eggs, yolks and whites separated

1/3 cup of sugar

Mini-sponge cake procedure:

Preheat oven to 320°F. Line small cake molds with paper at the bottom but do not grease. In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, 1/3 cup sugar, vanilla, fresh milk, egg yolks and butter. Whisk until batter is smooth. In another bowl, whip egg whites and 2 Tbsps. sugar until stiff but not dry. Add 1/3 of the whipped egg white mixture to the batter, and gently fold in with spatula. Then fold the remaining egg white mixture into the batter. Pour smooth cake batter into the prepared molds and bake or steam until done. Let cool. Remove from molds, remove paper liners, and set aside mini sponge cakes until ready to use for Snowball Cakes.

Yema icing ingredients:

1 budget pack Nestle All Purpose Cream

2 egg yolks

1/2 tbsp. of cornstarch

1/4 cup of evaporated milk

1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract

1/2 cup of Nestle Carnation Condensada

2 tbsps. of butter

Yema Snowball Cake procedure:

In a mixing bowl, combine egg yolks, evaporated milk, vanilla, cornstarch, condensada, and butter. Add Nestle All Purpose Cream. Mix well. Put bowl over saucepan with simmering water, and whisk until mixture thickens. Scoop into a piping bag and set aside until ready to assemble.

Marshmallow icing ingredients:

4 egg whites, at room temperature

1 cup of sugar

1/8 tsp. of salt

Marshmallow icing procedure:

Combine ingredients in a bowl. Mix manually with whisk. Cook over double boiler (bowl over pan with simmering water), mixing continuously, to pasteurize egg whites. When sugar and salt are completely dissolved and the bowl feels warm to the touch, remove from heat. Transfer to a mixer and whip until bowl is cool to the touch and stiff peaks form in the icing. Scoop into a piping bag and set aside until ready to assemble.

Assembly:

Mini sponge cakes

Yema icing

Marshmallow icing

Desiccated coconut

Cut each mini sponge cake into 2 horizontal layers. For each Snowball Cake, you need 3 layers. Pipe yema filling in between layers. Then cover the sides and top with marshmallow icing. Shape into a snowball using spatula. Cover with desiccated coconut. Pipe plenty of yema icing on top as décor.

