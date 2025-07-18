Potato Ube Chiffon Cake recipe for an excellent snack

MANILA, Philippines — Does having potato as an ingredient in a chiffon cake sound too heavy for you? Try using U.S. dehydrated potatoes in place of fresh potatoes.

These potatoes are light, airy, and have excellent texture and appearance — plus they save a lot of preparation time.

Bake a batch of this Potato Ube Marble Taisan Chiffon Cake created by Chef Jackie Ang Po for Potatoes USA, and make an equally excellent snack for yourself and the family.

U.S. Potato Ube Marble Taisan Chiffon Cake

Ingredients (serves 8 people):

60 grams of cake flour

3/4 tsp. of baking powder

50 grams of sugar

2 tbsps. of corn oil

15 grams or 1/4 cup U.S. dehydrated potato flakes

3 tbsps. of hot milk

2 tsps. of ube flavoring

2 egg yolks

2 egg whites

50 grams of melted butter

25 grams of sugar

another 50 grams sugar

Procedure:

In a bowl, mix together the cake flour, baking powder, 50 grams sugar, corn oil, potato flakes, hot milk, and egg yolks. Set aside. In another bowl, beat egg whites with 25 grams sugar until stiff. Fold in egg yolk batter. Divide the batter into two. Add ube flavoring to one. Fold gently and bake in cupcake molds. Bake in a preheated 325°F oven for 20 minutes. Brush with melted butter. Dip in sugar. Serve.

RELATED: Recipe: 'Choux au Craquelin' pastry with Earl Grey tea