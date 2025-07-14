Hole-in-the-walls, fusion places to eat in Bonifacio Global City

Try out an interesting mix of dishes, from Mediterranean to Mexican, when in Bonifacio Global City.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the best — and most enjoyable — things to do in life is to eat. It becomes an even more pleasurable experience when shared with family, friends and loved ones.

What used to be a simple dining-out date (trying out a new restaurant one at a time) has now evolved into a more exciting food trip or food crawl (where you hop from one restaurant or café to another in one trip to try each place’s specialties), depending on how long it lasts and how many establishments are involved.

Food crawls have practically turned the art of eating out up a notch. Yes, they are still about food but no longer just about food.

Now, the entire experience includes the conversations and stories that you share with the people you are with on such events, the moments you make, and the connections you build around the table.

They have turned out to be such precious and exquisite dining experiences to look forward to that, now, a number of establishments and food communities are organizing food crawls on a regular basis.

One of them is the Coca-Cola Foodmarks put together by the softdrinks brand. After a successful run across some of the Philippines’ most iconic food landmarks, it is back with bolder and more interesting picks.

This year’s celebration kicked off in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), which is known as one of Metro Manila’s rising gastronomic hubs. Known for its diverse culinary scene, from hole-in-the-wall gems to global fusion favorites, BGC offers a dining experience that feels like a journey of flavors — making it the perfect food epicenter for Coca-Cola Foodmarks 2025.

“Last year, the campaign brought us from the heritage streets of Binondo to Iloilo and Vigan, showcasing how Filipino food culture is rooted in community and storytelling,” said Adrian Manlapig, marketing manager at Coca-Cola Philippines.

He added: “This year, we’re bringing that same spirit to the heart of the city, starting with BGC, where modern flavors and shared experiences come together. And this is just the beginning. More Foodmarks epicenters are coming soon nationwide.”

For two days last May, the brand transformed the BGC Amphitheater into the Foodmarks Hub — a dynamic space where creators and guests gathered, swapped food stories, and celebrated their love for food, joined by campaign ambassadors and food content creators Abi Marquez, Jujumao, and Icoy Rapadas.

This celebration gets even better with Grab as the official (delivery) partner, who made things easier for everyone to enjoy this year's food crawl picks anytime, anywhere, as it offered special promos and deals to match. These creators and food lovers explored the BGC Foodmarks trail and now share their own must-try stops.

Whether you’re out for a barkada hangout, a family lunch, or a solo food trip, these stops invites you to rediscover what makes Filipino dining truly special — the flavors, the stories, and the people we dine with.

Check out these restaurants at Bonifacio Global City (BGC):

1. Mango Tree

2. Chotto Matte

3. Recovery Food - Stopover

4. Wong Place

5. Carlo’s

6. Souv! by Cyma

7. A1 Premium Shabu-Shabu

8. TuanTuan

9. Mogu

10. Putien

11. Samgyuniku

12. Banh Mi Kitchen - Verve

13. Sidechick

14. BBQ Chicken

15. Gringo - Burgos Circle

16. Soban

17. Genki Sushi - Stopover

18. Friends & Family

19. Coconut Club

20. Izakaya Sensu

21. L'Opera

22. Vito's BBQ

23. NOOR

24. L'entrecôte

25. Agave Mexican Cantina

26. Romulo Cafe

27. Jin Joo Korean Grill - High Street

28. Va Bene Pasta Deli

29. Khao Khai

30. Pizzulu

RELATED: Smith & Wollensky exec on finally coming to the Philippines, plans for more branches