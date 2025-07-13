fresh no ads
Recipe: Cook your Chicken Adobo in beer | Philstar.com
Food and Leisure

Recipe: Cook your Chicken Adobo in beer

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 13, 2025 | 5:58pm
Recipe: Cook your Chicken Adobo in beer
U.S. Chicken Adobo sa Beer
Photo from the book with permission from Synergy Asia

MANILA, Philippines — A favorite Filipino dish, the Adobo is very versatile. Cook it one way, and you’ve got yourself a delicious dish to go with your freshly steamed rice.

Cook it with other ingredients, and you yield a different yet equally good dish. In this dish, you soak it in beer before cooking it.

This recipe is from Chef Nancy Reyes-Lumen’s "The U.S. Poultry Adobo Collection."

U.S. Chicken Adobo sa Beer

Ingredients:

6 pcs. U.S. chicken leg quarters

For the marinade:

3/4 cup soy sauce

1 tbsp. fresh lemon or calamansi juice

1/3 cup beer

1/3 cup oyster sauce

Freshly ground pepper

Olive oil, as needed

Hot sauce in olive oil (optional)

Procedure:

1. Marinate the U.S. chicken leg quarters in all ingredients for the marinade, except olive oil and hot sauce. Massage thoroughly for 3 minutes, then add 1 tbsp. olive oil.

2. On medium heat, boil chicken with the marinade, then lower heat and simmer.

3. Remove chicken leg quarters at 165°F, but continue simmering the sauce until slightly thick.

4. Taste sauce to check. Add more beer if desired. Cook until beer aroma evaporates.

5. Pat-dry and bake at 350°F or grill right away until the skin is golden.

6. Brush with hot sauce in olive oil. Optional: Brush chicken with the thickened sauce before serving, or serve it on the side as a dipping sauce.

7. When done, let the dish rest for 5 minutes before serving.

