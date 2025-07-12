'Twin' vegetable recipe: Creamed cauliflower and broccoli

MANILA, Philippines — Cauliflower and broccoli are both very nutritious vegetables.

They resemble each other, differing only in color, with cauliflower being whitish yellow and broccoli coming in a bright to dark green shade of florets, but the two vegetables are different although closely related.

Cauliflower is often cooked into Chopsuey in tandem with cabbage, bell pepper, green beans and carrots. It can be pure vegetarian or you can make it more substantial with the addition of chicken and/or small shrimps.

Fitness enthusiasts have lately given cauliflower a new fit and healthy perspective by making Cauliflower Rice, which they take in place of regular rice to reduce their carbo intake.

Broccoli, meanwhile, is often paired with beef, chicken, or shrimps, and cooked with oyster sauce to make a healthy, balanced dish that goes perfectly with steamed rice.

But what if you have both and want to make the most out of them? Home Foodie and San Miguel Foods Culinary Center suggests turning them into Creamed Cauliflower and Broccoli.

Creamed cauliflower and broccoli

Ingredients (serves 4-5):

2 cups (182 grams) of broccoli florets

2 cups (226 grams) 0f chopped cauliflower

2 tbsps. of Magnolia Gold Butter

2 tbsps. of Magnolia All Purpose Flour

1 cup of Magnolia Pure Fresh Low-Fat Milk

1/4 pack (of 160 grams) Magnolia Quickmelt Cheese, grated (1/2 cup)

1 tsp. of sesame seeds

Procedure:

Blanch broccoli and cauliflower in boiling water for 3 minutes. Set aside. In a medium saucepan over low heat, melt butter then add flour while mixing until pasty. Add milk while continuously whisking. Simmer over low heat until thick. Add cheese. Cook for another minute. Pour over blanched vegetables. Sprinkle with sesame seeds just before serving.

