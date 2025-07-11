Thai Select Festival: The grandest Thai degustation in the Philippines

Thai Trade Center in Manila to team up with authentic Thai restaurants in the Philippines for an ultimate Thai feast!

MANILA, Philippines — Sawasdee ka! The most awaited and most anticipated gathering of some of the authentic Thai restaurants in the Philippines is finally here as the Thai Trade Center Manila, Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce in Thailand hosts the grandest and most sophisticated celebration of Thai food here in the Philippines at Shangri-La Plaza, the Thai Select Festival!

Slated on July 19 and 20 at the Grand Atrium of Shangri-la Plaza, Thai Select Festival will showcase the most authentic and delectable gathering of Thai restaurants and Thai products, certified Thai Select stamp.

Organized by the Thai Trade Center (TTC) Manila, the Thai SELECT Festival will feature six of the most sought-after authentic restaurants in the Philippines, including Mango Tree, Benjarong Manila, Samyan, Nara Thai, Thai BBQ and Greyhound.

“In celebration of the 76th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and the Philippines, we’re upscaling this Thai celebration in the Philippines by holding it at Shangri-La Plaza, which is known for its upscale ambiance, diverse culinary scene, and community of discerning food lovers. We’re very excited to welcome everyone as we also share some more fun activities and programs highlighting Thailand’s culinary wonders, products, and talents,” shared Sutinee Vathana, director of the Thai Trade Center Manila.

Thai food lovers can also expect a diverse and immersive experience as Thai Select Festival features live Thai food cooking and Thai-style fruit and vegetable carving demonstration during the festival.

Guests are guaranteed 100% Thai food experience as these brands will carry the world-renowned Thai Select certification, which means that these participating establishments provide authentic Thai-tasting food to Filipino consumers.

Also, for those who love cooking at home, the festival features a showcase of processed Thai food, ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, as well as sauces and condiments certified by Thai Select.

Rest assured, you can enjoy authentic Thai flavors at home, just grab these products at your nearest supermarket.

Thai Select is a mark of certification awarded by the Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Thai Government that guarantees the authenticity of Thai taste of Thai food products and Thai restaurants in Thailand and overseas.

“We are bringing the Thai experience to a new level by showcasing authentic and truly majestic Thai cuisines and ambiance to our visitors. Through these efforts, we aim to strengthen our connection with our Filipino friends and other Asian countries,” Sutinee added.

The Thai Select certification is classified into two categories: (1) the Thai ready-to-eat/ ready-to-cook products and (2) the Thai restaurants.

For Thai restaurants, the symbol is given to restaurants in four categories, assessed by type of restaurant, decoration and level of food and service excellence. These are labeled Thai SELECT 1-Star Restaurant, Thai SELECT 2-Star Restaurant, Thai SELECT 3-Star Restaurant and Thai SELECT Casual.

For Thai Select products, granted to Thai food products that offer authentic Thai flavors, superior quality and compliance with international food standards.

There are currently more than 1,800 Thai Select restaurants all over the world, and 968 Thai Select products from 108 companies.

To know more about the Thai Select restaurants and products, simply scan them through https://thaiselect.com/. You may also follow the Thai Trade Center on Facebook.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Thai Trade Center is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.