Recipe: 'Choux au Craquelin' pastry with Earl Grey tea

MANILA, Philippines — What is a Choux au Craquelin?

Choux is a pastry, more like pate choux, which is a bread-like pastry batter used to make cream puffs and eclairs. A craquelin is a thin cookie that covers the top and adds not just sweetness but crunch, too, as they are baked together to form one delicious pastry.

Chef Anna Octaviano dives deep into the Choux au Craquelin magic in her Earl Grey with Peach and Citrus Choux au Craquelin, which she whipped up during the Bakery Fair 2025 last May

Depending on your baking experience, the level of difficulty for this recipe is medium to high. A lot of baking experience and practice should come in handy.

Earl grey With peach and citrus Choux Au Craquelin

Craquelin Ingredients:

90 grams of brown sugar

90 grams of all-purpose flour

80 grams of Sunshine Dairy Butter

Craquelin Procedure:

Cream butter and brown sugar (not until light and fluffy, just until well incorporated). Add all-purpose flour gradually. Flatten to 3mm thick. Cut out circles and let them set in the chiller.

Choux Pastry Ingredients:

150 grams of water

150 grams of Conaprole Milk

20 grams of Earl Grey Tea

5 grams of sugar

4 grams of salt

270 grams of Sunshine Dairy Butter

240 grams of all-purpose or bread flour

350 grams of eggs

Choux Pastry Procedure:

Boil water, milk, tea, sugar, salt, and butter together. Turn down heat to low. Gradually add flour and stir until well incorporated. Continue stirring until it forms a ball and leaves a thin film at the bottom of the pan. Transfer to a stand mixer and let cool or warm. Gradually add eggs while mixing with paddle attachment on the mixer. Transfer dough into a piping bag and pipe 1.5-inch circles of dough on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper. Top each with prepared craquelin. Bake in a preheated 180°C oven for 20 to 25 minutes.

Earl Grey crème diplomat Ingredients:

250 ml. of Conaprole Milk

3 egg yolks

50 grams of sugar

25 grams of flour

1 tsp. of vanilla

150 grams of Beryl's White Chocolate Couverture

20 grams of Earl Grey Tea

100 grams of Sunshine Dairy Butter

200 ml. of Pleasure Gold Whipped Cream

Earl Grey crème diplomat Procedure:

Heat up milk, Earl Grey Tea, and sugar in a pot over medium heat. In a separate bowl, mix together egg yolk and flour. Gradually pour scalded milk into yolk mixture while stirring. Bring mixture back to pot and continue cooking over medium heat until it thickens. Mix in vanilla, white chocolate, and butter. Let it cool down and set in chiller Fold whipped cream into cooled-down custard.

Filling and Assembly Ingredients:

150 grams of DLA La fruta Peach fruit filling

1 tbsp. of lemon zest and juice

Raspberry fruit filling

Final Procedure:

Slice off a small top portion of the Choux au Craquelin to make an opening. Pipe crème diplomat inside until three-fourths full, then pipe in fruit filling. Using a medium plain piping tip, pipe remaining crème diplomat around the opening until they resemble a flower. Pipe raspberry fruit filling at the center or top with red glazed mousse.

