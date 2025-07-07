Philippine-made chocolates shine at World Chocolate Day 2025

Philippine-made chocolates from Auro and Theo and Philo are incorporated in Newport World Resort's chocolate offerings on World Chocolate Day on July 7, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Today marks another year of World Chocolate Day, commemorating the day when the beloved treat was introduced to Europe in 1550.

The Philippines has been steadily consuming chocolates from around the world, but in recent years, Filipino chocolatiers have made their marks not just selling commercially successful, locally made chocolates but also winning awards abroad.

The quality of Philippine-made chocolates has improved over the years that it has attracted partnerships and collaborations with international brands.

For this year’s World Chocolate Day, proudly Filipino chocolate brands Theo and Philo and Auro are featured in Newport World Resorts’ chocolate offerings.

Theo and Pilo’s chocolates are incorporated into the decadent pastries at Hotel Okura Manila’s Yawaragi Pastry Boutique.

The collaboration introduces interesting picks, such as the Coco-Cacao Cheesecake, available in whole and mini sizes, alongside a flaky Choco Pili Croissant and a soft Milk Chocolate Ensaymada.

It also features the Coffee Barako Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar. These limited-time offerings, priced from P210 nett, are available from July 7-31.

To complement these indulgent baked goods, Yawaragi comes up with the seasonal drink Blueberry Dark Chocolate Latte, inspired by the summer season in Japan. The drink is served until August 31, starting at P350++.

The Tsokolate de Batirol, a visually appealing and rich chocolate drink, can be had at Sheraton’s S Kitchen. The rich, traditional Filipino hot chocolate brewed from local tablea is served warm from a dedicated batirol station. It is part of S Kitchen’s breakfast buffet.

The favorite Champorado, meanwhile, is available at Hilton Manila, where it is made with native tablea. The hotel’s breakfast buffet inclusion is matched by the Godél Hot Chocolate, crafted in collaboration with Godél and Filipino brand Auro Chocolates.

Even the chocolates served at the Madison Bar and Lounge are made with premium Philippine cacao.

For chocolate lovers, today is a day to celebrate the creation of the beloved treat that traces back its roots to the Mayan and Aztec civilizations of South America.

Its proliferation in the country is credited to the Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade that boomed over 400 years ago with the introduction of the first cacao beans, which are cultivated and made into many products, including chocolates.

Chocolates, whether dark, milk or semi, remain to be favorite treats. Today just makes it extra special with its long history in the country.

