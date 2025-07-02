'Authentic' Oktoberfest celebration includes Bavarian beer, delicacies

The German Club of the Philippines is once again gearing up to celebrate Oktoberfest in the country.

The group is partnering once more with Solaire Resort Entertainment City to bring "the biggest and the only authentic" Oktoberfest to the casino's Grand Ballroom from October 9 to 11.

Early bird ticket selling for the event, both for individuals and corporate purchase, are now ongoing, with Solaire Rewards Card members eligble for 10% off on regular-priced tickets.

This year's Oktoberfest will feature classic Munich-style beer Hofbräu as the event's official beverage straight from the Hofbräuhaus München beer hall.

Bavarian treats to be enjoyed are Brotkorb (breadbasket), Laugenbrezel (soft pretzels), Räucherlachs (German-style smoked salmon), Wiesen jause (German cold cuts and cheeses), Münchner Wurstsalat (Munich-style sausage salad), Kartoffelsalat (German potato salad), and Krautsalad (white cabbage salad).

The "hauptgang" or main course will have the Wiesn platte (Bavarian meat platter) consisting of crispy pork knuckle, pork schnitzel, meat loaf, rotisserie chicken, sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, and onion jus.

That is on top of a hearty Rindsgulasch (beef goulash), with braised beef ragout, served with bread dumplings and an authentic Hausgemachte Käse Spätzle (homemade cheese spätzle), with mountain cheese and crispy onions.

Oktoberfest would not be complete without bratwurst — Weisswurst, Rostbratwurst, and Frankfurter will all be served at the event.

A table full of bratwurst! From Weisswurst, a Munich-style poached veal and pork sausage, Rostbratwurst (grilled coarse pork sausage), and Frankfurter with potato salad and Kaiser roll.

Capping off things for dessert are Apfelstrudel (apple strudel), Kaiserschmarrn (shredded caramelized pancake), and Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte (black forest gateau).

