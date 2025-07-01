Recipe: Chef Jam Melchor's take on a classic Sans Rival

MANILA, Philippines — Sans Rival, a cake whose name translates to "without rival," is so loved by Filipinos that it has been adopted as the Philippines' own.

Chef Jam Melchor, president of Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement and author of "Kayumanggi: A Kaleidoscope of Filipino Flavors & Food Traditions," believes the original Sans Rival was brought over by Filipinos who studied in France in the 1920s to 1930s.

Melchor describes Sans Rival as a "chewy and buttery cake made with layers of nutty meringue and buttercream, typically topped with toasted cashew."

In this recipe found in "Kayumanggi" that Melchor prepared and served at the book's launch, the chef stays true to the classic Sans Rival.

Sans Rival

Meringue Layers Ingredients:

1 cup of cashews

1 cup of egg whites, approximately 8 large eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

Meringue Layers Procedure:

Preheat oven to 325°F (160°C). Line three nine-inch round cake pans with parchment paper. Make sure pans are clean and grease-free. To toast cashews, place them on a baking sheet and bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until they are golden. Let them cool, then chop finely. To make the meringue, in a large mixing bowl, beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Gradually add granulated sugar while continuing to beat egg whites until they form stiff, glossy peaks. Gently fold toasted chopped cashews into the meringue. Divide meringue mixture evenly among the prepared cake pans. Spread the meringue into thin, even layers within each pan. Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until meringue layers are lightly golden and crisp. Make sure to rotate pans in the oven for even baking. Once done, remove meringue layers from the oven and let cool in the pans.

Buttercream Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup confectioners' (powdered) sugar

1/2 cup chopped, slightly toasted cashews

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Buttercream Procedure:

In a separate mixing bowl, beat softened butter until creamy and smooth. Gradually add confectioners' sugar while continuing to beat until mixture is light and fluffy. Mix in vanilla extract. Fold chopped toasted cashews into the buttercream.

Assembly:

Place one meringue layer on a serving plate. Spread a generous amount of cashew buttercream over it. Place a second meringue layer on top, and repeat process with more buttercream. Finally, add third meringue layer. Frost top and sides with remaining buttercream. You may garnish the top with extra chopped cashews for a decorative touch. Chill Sans Rival in refrigerator for a few hours or until buttercream has set. Slice and serve, enjoying the layers of meringue and rich cashew buttercream.

