Deliciousness squared: Purefoods reinvents a classic with the “square-up” cook-off launch

A bold new look, same iconic taste—Purefoods Luncheon Meat has gotten a makeover!

MANILA, Philippines — Long a Filipino favorite, Purefoods is known to deliver delicious meals in minutes, which is a godsend for busy individuals and families looking for a satisfying and tasty meal without spending hours in the kitchen.

Whether you’re a busy mom planning meals for the family or a foodie looking for an easy but flavorful fix, Purefoods Luncheon Meat’s signature taste has earned a place in countless Filipino pantries and dining tables.

Purefoods Luncheon Meat goes with the times and adapts to the continuously evolving lifestyles of the Filipino. That’s why Purefoods Luncheon Meat has leveled up into a bold, square-shaped can that is easier to store, open and enjoy, but with the same savory deliciousness you already know and love. It’s the same classic taste, but with a bold new look!

And to celebrate this new shape of deliciousness, Purefoods hosted the Square-Up Cook-Off last June 3, 2025, at Whitespace Makati — a flavor showdown featuring some of today’s most exciting content creators and foodies.

Taking the center stage were viral food creator Jujumao, stylish foodie duo Laureen Uy-Cruz and Miggy Cruz and “Okay Na To” queen Grace TanFelix

Photo Release From left: Foodie Content Creator Jujumao; Restaurateur and Fashion Vlogger couple, Laureen Uy-Cruz and Miggy Cruz; and Facebook Foodie Mommy, Grace Tanfelix.

The participants squared up in the kitchen with surprising, mouthwatering dishes using Purefoods Luncheon Meat’s three variants:

Classic —the original, savory, and flavorful luncheon meat that has been a Filipino household staple

Lite – contains 30% less salt & 35% less fat - perfect for those looking to satisfy their luncheon meat cravings with less guilt

Chicken - a delightful chicken-based luncheon meat that brings a unique aroma and flavor, offering a lighter yet equally satisfying experience

The cook-off featured three unique and intense rounds where participants battled it out in the kitchen, with lively commentary, big reveals, and delicious drama on every burner.

Round 1: Appetizers

Light and creative starters using Purefoods Luncheon Meat as the highlight:

Jujumao kicked off with a refreshing Summer Salad using Classic—a crisp, clean starter with big flavor.

Laureen & Miggy Cruz served a fun fusion with their Classic Pajeon-style Pancakes, bringing Korean flair to the table.

Grace Tanfelix spiced things up with a bold, Pinoy twist— Chicken Sisig.

Round 2: Main Course

Hearty meals that showed depth, plating and creativity:

Jujumao kept it fresh and satisfying with a Pesto Pasta using Chicken—a vibrant, herbaceous dish with hearty bites.

Laureen & Miggy Cruz dished out a cozy, indulgent Chicken Ramyun with Cheese, combining spice and creamy texture.

Grace Tanfelix presented a Japanese-inspired Classic Katsu Rice Bowl, a crunchy and comforting favorite.

Round 3: Snacks

Quick snacks with a surprise twist and unexpected ingredients.

Jujumao stunned the audience with a creative and crunchy Chicken Sando using Lite.

Laureen & Miggy Cruz presented Lite Sushi Bites, a bite-sized, playful take on a classic.

Grace Tanfelix served Lite Fritters (breaded style)—fun to eat and packed with umami.

At the end of each round, participants had under a minute to present their dishes and share the inspiration behind them, before the judges tasted and gave their scores. The participants were judged by esteemed culinary experts Chef Gene Gonzalez and Chef Pam Obieta.

Adding extra spice to the competition, 20% of the final score came from the audience! Guests had the chance to taste the dishes and cast real-time votes via a QR-code powered app. Leaderboard rankings shifted live, building suspense and excitement throughout the event.

The afternoon culminated in a flavorful finale—the awarding of the very first Purefoods Luncheon Meat Square-Up Cook-Off Champion, crowned to Jujumao for his bold flavors and inventive use of Luncheon Meat in every dish. Special awards were also given to honor standout moments in the kitchen: Most Innovative Dish went to Jujumao’s creative Chicken Sando, Best in Plating was awarded to stylish duo Laureen Uy-Cruz and Miggy Cruz, and the Crowd Favorite was proudly claimed by Grace Tanfelix, whose dishes won the hearts—and tastebuds—of the guests.

Photo Release From left: Cook off Judge Chef Gene Gonzalez; Purefoods Head of Marketing, Mai Gonzales; Cook off challengers, Jujumao; Grace Tanfelix; Laureen Uy-Cruz and Miggy Cruz; and Cook off Judge Chef Pam Obieta

Deliciousness now comes in a new shape, squared up to match your ever-evolving lifestyle—easier prep, modern packaging, and all the flavor you’ve always loved.

Everyone can try it in their households and have their cookoff version. Purefoods Luncheon Meat is now available in all leading supermarkets and e-commerce platforms nationwide, in Classic, Lite, and Chicken variants.

Because when it comes to mealtime magic, deliciousness is better when it’s squared.

