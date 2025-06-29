Breakfast or rainy day recipe? Pares na, Congee pa

MANILA, Philippines — What hearty dish would you like to have to jumpstart the day or indulge in on a rainy day?

A Silog platter, Chinese congee with all the works, a tall glass of healthy taho, a hefty omelette with rice, maybe a bowl of hot, steaming pares? What if you can have pares and congee together?

Home Foodie and San Miguel Foods Culinary Center chefs came up with the brilliant idea of putting these two together in Pares Congee, which is basically a bowl of delightful congee with a hearty portion of Beef Pares as topping. Try this recipe and find out for yourself.

Pares Congee

Ingredients:

6 cups chicken stock

1 thumb (10 grams) ginger, sliced

1 cup (200 grams) regular rice, washed once

1/8 cup (46 grams) malagkit or glutinous rice, washed once

1 pc. (50 grams) onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

1/4 tsp. white pepper

1 pack (450 grams) Purefoods Ready-to-Eat Beef Pares, reheated according to package directions

6 Magnolia Brown Egg, boiled and peeled

1 bundle (15 grams) green onion, chopped (2 tbsps.)

2 tbsps. (28 grams) store-bought fried garlic

Procedure:

1. In a large pot, combine chicken stock and ginger. Boil for 1 to 2 minutes.

2. Add rice, onion, garlic and pepper. Cover and simmer until rice is cooked, stirring often.

3. Remove from heat and transfer into serving bowls.

4. Top congee with beef pares, boiled egg, green onion and garlic.

*Makes 6 servings. (Yield: 6 cups of congee/1 cup per serving)

