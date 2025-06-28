Recipe: Chef Heny Sison's Butter Cake with Butter Icing

MANILA, Philippines — What makes a really stable and delicious frosting for a traditional rectangular cake that you can either put dedication on or fill with beautiful flowers? Butter icing!

Ask Chef Heny Sison, an expert on cakes (particularly intricately decorated wedding, anniversary, and birthday cakes) who owns and runs her own culinary school and she'll you just as much.

Better yet she could show you how, just as she did during a baking demonstration for Magnolia and San Miguel Mills at the Bakery Fair 2025 last May.

And fret not, Philstar.com has the recipe right here:

Butter cake with Butter Icing

Butter Cake Ingredients

3-1/4 cups (300 grams) Princess Cake Flour, sifted

3-1/4 tsps. (13 grams) baking powder

1/2 tsp. (3 grams) iodized salt

1-1/2 cups (337.5 grams) Magnolia Gold Butter, Unsalted, softened

2 cups (100 grams) granulated sugar (1 cup for creaming the butter, 1 cup for egg white)

9 (495 grams) large eggs, separated

1/3 cup (91 grams) evaporated milk

1/2 tsp. (1.5 gram) cream of tartar

Butter Cake Procedure

Preheat oven to 325°F. Combine cake flour, baking powder, and salt. Sift this flour mixture thrice. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, cream butter and a cup of sugar at medium speed for 10 minutes or until it is light and fluffy. At one speed level higher, add in egg yolks one by one, beating well after each addition. Decrease mixer speed to low setting and alternately add in dry ingredients and the milk, pouring in a slow manner. Mix until it is evenly blended into a batter, tapping the mixer, and scraping down the bowl as necessary. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites, cream of tartar, and the remaining cup of sugar until stiff but not dry. Fold the batter into the egg whites. Pour the batter into seven 5-3/4x3x2-1/8-inch greased and floured loaf pans or one 12x16-inch rectangular pan. Bake for 45 minutes or until done.

Butter Icing Ingredients:

3 cups (675 grams) Magnolia Gold Butter, softened

1 cup (250 grams) evaporated milk

1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar

Procedure: