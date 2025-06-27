Golden Baboy Taft ignites excitement with 'Golden Promo' launch on June 27

Big rewards, more food choices and a chance to win the Golden Ticket!

MANILA, Philippines — Golden Baboy Taft, the beloved unlimited Korean grill destination right in front of De La Salle University (DLSU) Manila, is ready to light up the grill and the community with its much awaited Golden Promo Launch on June 27.

This celebration marks one flavorful year since the Taft branch opened its doors—and it’s only getting hotter from here.

Owned and operated by John Dizon, a graduating entrepreneur student from De La Salle University, the Golden Baboy Taft branch is a testament to young, bold business ventures driven by passion and flavor.

As he prepares to graduate, Dizon wants to celebrate this milestone not only as a business owner but as a student, giving back to the community and sharing his success with loyal customers.

Starting July, every dine-in customer will receive one raffle entry for a chance to win exciting monthly prizes, including Smart Air Fryers, designer watches, wireless speakers, and a steam oven.

Dining at Golden Baboy just became even more rewarding!

Even more mouthwatering? New side dish selections have been added to the buffet lineup—because more options mean more ways to enjoy your samgyup experience.

The Happy Hour Promo has also been extended, now available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., offering unlimited grill for just P499. It’s the perfect deal for students, barkadas, and anyone hungry for quality K-BBQ at a great price.

And the ultimate treat—the launch of the Golden Ticket Raffle!

From July to December, all dine-in entries will qualify for a chance to win a Golden Ticket, which gives one year of unlimited dining for one lucky winner, like what we have given to online sensation Cristopher Diwata (a.k.a. “What Hafen Vella”), this one-of-a-kind prize is set to make dreams come true for a true K-BBQ fan.

With this promo, Dizon and the Golden Baboy Taft team aim to reach more foodies, students, and families around Taft Avenue and beyond, inviting them to be part of the growing Golden Baboy community.

Come celebrate the flavors, rewards, and milestones with us at Golden Baboy Taft—located at D’Students Place Taft Malate Manila, just across DLSU Manila.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Golden Baboy is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.