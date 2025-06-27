Why itâ€™s time to rethink prepackaged food in the Philippines

Why it’s time to rethink prepackaged food in the Philippines

Prepackaged food also plays a vital role in fighting hidden hunger, specifically the lack of essential micronutrients like iron, vitamin A and iodine in Filipinos’ diets.

MANILA, Philippines — When you hear the words “prepackaged food,” what comes to mind? Instant noodles? Cookies and chips? For many, it’s a red flag—especially with rising claims against so-called ultra-processed food (UPF). However, according to Dr. Mario Capanzana, executive director of the Philippine Chamber of Food Manufacturers and former director of the Food and Nutrition Research Institute, we need to take a more balanced view.

“Processing is essential for food safety,” Capanzana shared in a recent interview. “It helps eliminate harmful bacteria, keeps food fresh longer, and allows for fortification with essential nutrients.”

In fact, for millions of Filipinos, prepackaged food isn’t a luxury—it’s a lifeline.

What’s really in a label?

The Philippine Chamber of Food Manufacturers, Inc. (PCFMI) is a 100-strong organization of the top food manufacturers in the country. Its members range from small and medium enterprises to large multi-national organizations. Their members may have varied sizes and products, but they all believe in the same thing. To manufacture food that is fresh, high-quality, beneficial to consumers and safe.

The growing use of the term ultra-processed food has sparked debate globally. But the PCFMI, as shared by Capanzana believes the term paints with too broad a brush. “It’s an unfair label,” he said. “Not all processed foods are the same—and many play a critical role in delivering safe, affordable and nutritious meals.”

Instead of focusing on how food is made, he urges consumers and policymakers to pay attention to what’s actually in the food. Is it fortified? Does it provide key nutrients? Does it meet safety standards?

And most importantly: How does it fit into an overall balanced diet?

Through fortification, manufacturers can add these nutrients to common everyday foods like noodles, powdered drinks or baked goods. “It’s one of the most cost-effective ways to improve public nutrition, especially for lower-income families who may not always have access to a diverse diet or even to fresh food,” Capanzana said.

Balance over blame

At the heart of Capanzana’s message is one word: balance. “No single food causes obesity or poor health,” he said. “It’s about how much we eat, how often, what else we include in our meals, and how often we are physically active and exercise.”

Instead of vilifying certain categories of food, he believes in empowering consumers through proper labeling, nutrition education, and better access to affordable, nutritious options.

Food security in an archipelago

In a country made up of over 7,000 islands, food logistics can be complex. Fresh produce does not always make it to far-flung communities and cold chain infrastructure is still developing. That’s where prepackaged food becomes crucial.

“Packaging keeps food safe and of good quality for longer, which is especially important in areas with limited access to refrigeration or fresh supply,” Capanzana explained. “It helps bridge the gap between food availability and food security.”

A lifeline in times of crisis

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, facing frequent typhoons, floods and earthquakes. In these emergencies, prepackaged food also plays a vital role.

“During disasters, when supply chains break down and fresh food is scarce, prepackaged products become essential,” said Capanzana. “They are safe, ready to eat and easy to distribute—making them a critical part of humanitarian response.” Because these foods are designed to be shelf-stable, they also serve as an important stockpile for government relief operations and household preparedness.

Moving forward: A shared responsibility

Capanzana calls for stronger partnerships among the government, private sector and civil society to improve the country’s food and nutrition landscape. “With smart regulation, innovation and inclusive collaboration, prepackaged food can be part of the solution,” he said. “It already is—we just need to recognize it.”

In a country facing both undernutrition and rising rates of diet-related diseases, the challenge is complex. But one thing is clear: prepackaged food, when done for the benefit of consumers, can help Filipinos to eat better and find balance in their diet.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Mondelez. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.