How a 3-minute song and massage make good Adobo

Nancy Reyes-Lumen, oftentimes called 'Adobo Queen,' has launched the 'U.S. Poultry Adobo Collection,' where she features over 20 different ways of cooking Adobo.

MANILA, Philippines — Chef Nancy Reyes-Lumen, oftentimes called the “Adobo Queen,” said that many people had forgotten a crucial step in preparing their Adobo.

Adobo is that quintessential Filipino dish braised or stewed in bay leaves, salt, pepper, garlic, vinegar or any souring agent and soy sauce. In some households or places, soy sauce or toyo is completely skipped, which gives most Adobos their dark, chocolatey color. The soy-free Adobo is often called Adobo sa Puti.

Ask any Filipino household about their recipe, and they would have their version, ingredients and procedures, even though most usually “eyeball” their way into making a pot of Adobo that could last for three or more days. The longer it stays refrigerated and reheated for the next meal, the tastier the Adobo gets.

By “eyeball,” it means that no exact measurement is listed or observed.

All it takes is the muscle and palate memory of how to make their preferred Adobo, may it be chicken, pork, or a combination of chicken and pork, swimming in a reduced mixture of indulgent savory fat.

In whatever manner one prefers to make their Adobo, a crucial part can enhance its flavor, said Chef Nancy.

“I really do want to encourage marination and massaging again as a practice when doing Adobo or any other dishes,” the “Adobo Queen” said.

“If you get into massaging, you will notice the marinade lessens. Where does it go? It goes deep into the meat,” chef Nancy added.

Chef Nancy is the author of the “U.S. Poultry Adobo Collection,” where she features over 20 different types of Adobo, including Pastil and Air-fried using US Poultry. She even conducted a cooking demonstration during its recent launch at US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson’s residence.

“It’s like a one three-minute song,” Chef Nancy encouraged.

The chef said that she realized this important and recommended step whenever she watches the Chinese cooking their dishes. She noted how they massage their meats before cooking.

She also discouraged including the garlic in the marinade because it gets overpowered by the other ingredients. It is best to incorporate the crushed garlic 30 minutes before cooking, as she illustrated during the cooking demo where the fragrant aroma of the garlic wafted throughout the ambassador’s house, whetting her guests’ appetite during the late afternoon cookbook launch.

The next time one makes their favorite Adobo, it might not be bad to heed Chef Nancy’s suggestion and break into one's favorite tune.

RELATED: Recipe: US Chicken BBQ-Adobo with Adobo Glaze