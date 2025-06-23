Celebration of freedom, showcase of Filipino pride at #IndependenceDayAtSM

MANILA, Philippines — This Independence Day, come together and celebrate what makes us proudly Filipino—from our rich heritage to local flavors and homegrown talent.

From food that feels like home to finds that showcase Filipino creativity, SM Supermalls is your destination for all things proudly Pinoy.

Savor the flavor: Pinoy food stops worth sharing

Celebrate with a feast of Filipino favorites that are perfect for sharing with family and friends.

Start with bold Filipino classics at Manam, known for its comforting dishes with a twist, here at SM Aura, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia (MOA), SM North EDSA, SM Podium and SM City Fairview. Craving a hearty family-style spread? Mesa brings traditional favorites to life at SM Aura, SM Megamall and SM MOA.

For a taste of creative Pinoy dishes where local ingredients get elevated to the max, head to Locavore at S Maison. If you’re in the mood for cozy and soulful Filipino dining, go to Lola Café at S Maison and SM Podium.

And for a rising name in the local dining scene, check out George and Onnie’s, a first in SM at SM Megamall—serving familiar Filipino favorites with a fresh, modern twist!

Support local: Finds that celebrate Filipino craft and creativity

Wear your pride and shop homegrown! Discover uniquely Filipino pieces that carry stories and culture.

Start at Kultura for locally made products, native delicacies, fashion, accessories and proudly Pinoy gifts at SM Aura, SM Podium, SM North EDSA, SM MOA, SM Megamall and SM City Fairview.

For elevated Filipino fashion and modern staples go to K&Company at SM Aura, SM Podium and S Maison. Try going for bold styles with Yoya, first in the Philippines at SM Aura, offering fashion-forward pieces inspired by local culture and designed for everyday expression.

You can also go and add a touch of tradition to your wardrobe with Pinas Sadya where classic Filipiniana and Barong Tagalog elements are reimagined into stylish, everyday pieces at SM MOA.

Celebrate what makes us proudly Pinoy

This #IndependenceDayAtSM, let’s celebrate the food, the stories and the creativity that brings us together. Support local, discover something new and take pride in everything that makes us Filipino!

Make it a celebration to remember—only at SM, bringing you a #NewEraOfFirsts.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.