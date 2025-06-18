Jabroni's Pizza opens 2nd branch in San Juan with exclusive sides menu

MANILA, Philippines — Pizza restaurant Jabroni's opened a second, bigger branch in San Juan City with an expanded menu that offers exclusive side dishes.

The new branch occupies a bigger space than the initial one in Rockwell, Makati. Apart from a new location, there are plans to open another branch in Alabang, Muntinlupa, which will have two floors.

The Santolan Town Plaza branch features the restaurant's five classic pizza flavors — The House (red sauce, mozzarella), The Vodka (vodka sauce, mozzarella), The White (white sauce, truffle ricotta, mozzarella), The Roni (red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni), and crowd-favorite The Vodka Roni (vodka sauce, truffle ricotta, pepperoni).

The special flavors are also present, including the wittily-named The Popeye because of its special spinach sauce, The Fatboy with its three meats, and The Amboy humorously named by one of the restaurant's owners who lived in America.

All of the restaurant's pizzas can come in round or square cuts, plus a half-and-half flavor option for the 18-inch round pizzas.

The highlight of the new branch are the sides menu, which includes Mozzarella Sticks and Ridges. One side selection, the Pizza Rolls, and another menu item, Chicken Wings, are exclusive to this branch (though the upcoming Alabang branch will likely carry them too once it opens).

The Pizza Rolls come in Pepperoni, Buffalo Chicken, and Spanish Ricotta flavors, while the Wings (bone-in or boneless) are dipped in three choices of sauces: Classic Buffalo, Creamy Buffalo, or BBQ Buffalo.

Another standout feature of this branch are its wine selection and craft beer from the tap.

