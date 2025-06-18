Savor special moments with food at SM Cebu, a leader in newest dining destinations

Level up your lifestyle with what’s fresh, fun and only at SM!

To live in the moment is your theme this month of June with several opportunities for joy and fulfillment heading your way.

What makes life truly rewarding is having the present moment to create meaningful memories—whether it’s by yourself or with the people you love. From sharing great food, to celebrating small wins, to saving the day after a long, arduous week—you can live your best life by making the most of today.

Indulge in having moments to cherish, and take the chance to create memories of happiness with SM Supermalls—right here in Cebu.

Moments worth savoring at SM City Cebu

What better way to share special moments than over delicious food? Savor memorable dining experiences with these must-visit food destinations headlining this June and July:

Manam. Finally opening this month, get ready to relish familiar yet innovative flavors with modern takes on Filipino comfort food and traditional dishes—including their signature Beef Short Rib Sinigang and Watermelon.

Ooma. The long wait for this Japanese-inspired restaurant is over! Known for its bold takes on Japanese dishes, food lovers in Visayas can enjoy Ooma favorites including the Hanger Steak, Aburi Mixer, Ebi Tempura and more.

8 Cuts Burgers. A casual restaurant serving a wide menu of burgers and sides, highlighting their custom-blended patties crafted from premium grade ingredients.

Mo’ Cookies. A dessert haven known for its ooey-gooey palm-sized cookies come in flavors like Chocolate Chip, South Cotabato Fudge, and Nutella Crinkle, among many others.

Din Tai Fung. A renowned Taiwanese restaurant chain celebrated for its expertly crafted xiaolongbao, along with a variety of authentic Taiwanese dishes.

Unwind and treat yourself at SM Seaside City Cebu

Meaningful moments don’t have to be grand—because joy can also come from small wins, small steps, and all the little things you do to show appreciation for yourself. Check out these freshly opened hangout spot:

After a long wait, the fast-growing Pickup Coffee has finally arrived at SM Seaside City Cebu with its first-in-SM premium café concept: Pickup Prime—offering elevated brews perfect for your productive lifestyle.

Whether it’s your very first collectible item or your first time trying out makeup, there’s joy and fulfillment in treating yourself to new things and fresh experiences. Reward yourself with these first-in-Cebu stores launching this June:

Geek PH. Specialty toy and collectibles store, catering to pop culture enthusiasts, offering a wide range of action figures, blind boxes, and other unique items.

Issy. A Filipino beauty brand renowned for its vegan, cruelty-free, and skin-friendly makeup products, bannering items designed to be versatile, easy to use, and suitable for the tropical climate of the Philippines.

Premier Drip. A wellness lounge specializing in intravenous (IV) therapy opening their first-in-Cebu store, offering the magic of having an enhanced overall skin health, radiant glowing, and boosted immunity.

Bangkok Kitchen Express. A Thai restaurant bringing the authentic flavors of Bangkok to Cebu for the very first time.

Parisian bistro at SM J Mall

Take your special moments to a classic French dining experience here in Cebu. Our discerning food lovers can look forward to the opening of Salon de Thé by The French Baker—a Parisian-inspired café featuring European pastries, gourmet teas and bistro-style dishes.

Life’s about what you do with every waking moment. Have your time, create memories worth remembering, and take center stage with lots of opportunities for joy here in Cebu—only at SM Supermalls, bringing you a #NewEraOfFirsts.

Don’t forget to like and follow @smsupermalls on social media or visit www.smsupermalls.com for the latest updates and events!

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.