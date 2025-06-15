Recipe: Simple Garlic Spaghetti with Crispy Squid Topping

MANILA, Philippines — So much for sweet tomato-based spaghetti with hotdog topping, which we Pinoys love.

It is time for us to also learn to make simple oil-based pasta dishes that bank on the natural flavors of the ingredients used, such as this Spaghetti Aglio Olio with Crispy Squid created by Home Foodie and San Miguel Foods Culinary Center.

For variety, we can always replace the calamari topping with other crispy seafood or meat, but the base pasta will always be the same.

Spaghetti Aglio Olio with Crispy Squid

Ingredients:

1 pack (200 grams) Purefoods Seafood Delights Squid Rings, cooked according to package directions

1/4 kg. spaghetti, cooked according to package directions

For the Aglio Olio:

1/2 cup olive oil

2 heads (104 grams) garlic, minced (1/2 cup)

1 tbsp. (6.3 grams) chili pepper flakes

Iodized fine salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. Heat olive oil and sauté garlic until light brown in color and garlic becomes sticky.

2. Add chili flakes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer once.

3. Toss with cooked pasta and half the squid.

4. Plate accordingly and top with remaining crispy squid. Garnish with chopped fresh or dried parsley. Serve immediately.

*Makes 5 servings. (Yield: 5 cups; 1 cup per serving)

