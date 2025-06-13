Serving true Japanese excellence: Panasonic, Lexus host an exclusive sushi mastery event

One of the participants learns the fundamentals of sushi making from renowned Chef Sato of Hotel Okura.

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese excellence comes in many different forms. It is evident in the quiet discipline of a sushi chef, felt in the flawless chill of a high-performance fridge and experienced behind the wheel of a precision-crafted car.

Last weekend, this excellence was brought to life at Panasonic Philippines and Lexus' exclusive “Mastering the Art of Sushi” workshop—a tribute to their shared Japanese heritage and the culture’s unmatched craftsmanship, precision and innovation.

The invite-only event gathered a select group of distinguished guests and hand-picked top-tier customers for an afternoon of culinary mastery at a private venue in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

Led by a top sushi chef, industry experts showed the attendees true Japanese excellence through one of Japan’s most iconic traditions: sushi making.

The essence of this excellence, both in food and in our homes, was shared by Satoshi Kono, vice president and chief operating officer of Panasonic Philippines.

“At Panasonic, our ultimate goal is to provide you, our loyal Filipino customers, with more moments to enjoy good food shared with your loved ones—made possible with our appliances crafted with True Japanese Excellence”, Kono said.

Freshness, perfected

The afternoon combined immersive culinary learning with brand storytelling, highlighting how excellence in Japanese culture extends from day-to-day food preparations to home appliances—and even on the road.

Central to the experience was the Panasonic PRIME+ Edition Refrigerator, a product that reflects Panasonic’s commitment to freshness and innovation through its Prime Fresh soft-freezing technology, keeping ingredients like fish and meat fresh for up to seven days at -3°C without compromising texture or taste.

“What I love is that the Panasonic PRIME+ Edition Refrigerator allows us to make these types of food at home and it’s easy—it doesn’t have to be you buying ingredients every single day because it can keep it fresh. Quality ingredients are important. But it doesn’t have to be a special occasion, it can be an everyday thing to have fresh food and ingredients”, shared one of the guests, certified nutritionist-dietitian and content creator Jo Sebastian.

Panasonic Prime Fresh helps to keep the taste, nutrition, and freshness of your ingredients at their prime—always.

Excellence, doubled

Founded in Osaka in 1918 by Konosuke Matsushita, Panasonic has spent over a century enriching people’s lives through innovations designed to elevate everyday living. Now, it embraces its identity as the Japanese expert, committed to quality that’s rooted in heritage but built for the future. It embodies the Japanese spirit of omotenashi—a deep sense of care and attention to detail for the user’s comfort and well-being.

Sharing the same principles is Lexus, a luxury vehicle brand that also draws from Japanese roots while delivering thoughtful design and purposeful innovation. Guided by a customer-first philosophy and a deep respect for craftsmanship, it brings Japanese excellence to life in every journey, anticipating needs, perfecting the details and elevating travel experiences.

Lexus sets the standard for modern luxury and excellence.

And those values make Japanese craftsmanship truly exceptional, which are also reflected in the art of sushi making.

Mastery, rolled

The workshop was led by a skilled itamae or sushi chef, who guided participants (called wakiita or apprentices) in rolling their own creations.

“Having fresh ingredients is so important. Temperature is so important. We always calculate the temperature. With the Panasonic PRIME+ Edition Refrigerator, we have more control over the degrees,” chef Sato noted.

From selecting ingredients to shaping each piece with care, sushi isn’t just a dish but a philosophy.

Throughout the session, guests discovered that the heart of sushi mirrors the very values Panasonic and Lexus uphold: a reverence for craft, a pursuit of perfection, and a deep respect for people.

The exclusive learning event ended with guests raising their chopsticks and saying “Itadakimasu!”—a gesture of gratitude that summed up the entire afternoon. Because when technology, tradition, and taste come together, the result is more than just a dish. It’s True Japanese Excellence—experienced, shared and savored.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Panasonic and Lexus is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.