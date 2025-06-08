Make Ilocos' Inartem with Karamay or Iba Insik

MANILA, Philippines — Small, round, and yellow-green. It cannot be mistaken for a white grape, despite being of the same shade of skin, because it is much smaller and rounder. It is often mistaken to be of the same plant family as the Kamias when you bite into it because it has a similar sourness and texture as well, but they do not belong to the same genus.

This fruit called Karamay answers to the scientific name Phyllanthus acidus and the English name Star Gooseberry. It is known by different names in other places around the country, including Bangkiling, Iba, Iba Insik, Iba Muros, and Camias Redondo.

Karamay is often eaten raw and fresh, dipped only in chili salt, and it can be super addicting in a positive way because you snack on a natural fruit. And since it is on the sour side, Karamay is also largely used as a souring agent — or it is pickled or candied.

In the Ilocos region, it is more often pickled to make Inartem.

Consuming Karamay fruits has its health benefits. It helps relieve constipation and therefore aids in digestion. It helps relieve asthma conditions, makes slimming efforts more effective, and even helps cancer patients cope with their condition.

Originating from Madagascar, the fruit has long been spread to Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Laos, and the Philippines, among others. It also acts as a blood purifier and is used to treat bronchitis.

RELATED: Get to know Buli, the fruit often mistaken for Calamansi