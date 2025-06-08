Avocado and chocolate go well together: Green Chocolate Mousse recipe

MANILA, Philippines — Curious about the name of this recipe?

Well, it is chocolate mousse, a dark chocolate mousse. This delicious dessert whipped up by Chef Celina David for Peotraco answers to the name "Green Chocolate Mousse" because avocado happens to be one of its major ingredients. Now you know why it’s called Green Chocolate Mousse although it remains to be dark brown in color.

But do they — chocolate and avocado — go well together? Oh, yes, they do go very well together, as exhibit-goers found out for themselves during the recently concluded Bakery Fair 2025, where Chef Celina conducted a baking demonstration for Peotraco and showed how Green Chocolate Mousse is made.

Everyone had a taste during the food sampling that came after the demo.

Green Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients:

For the chocolate mousse:

400 grams ripe avocados (approximately 2 large pcs.), flesh removed from the hard skin

175 grams dark chocolate bar, chopped and melted

30 grams Peotraco Baker’s Mate Cocoa Powder

80 grams coconut cream

12 grams Sugarlyte Hunny Syrup

For the topping:

1 cup Peotraco Baker’s Mate Instant Whipping Cream Powder

30 grams ice cold water

Procedure:

1. Prepare the whipped cream topping. In a bowl, combine Peotraco Baker’s Mate Instant Whipping Cream Powder and cold water. Using a mixer with a whisk attachment, whip mixture at high speed for 3 to 4 minutes. Whip until stiff peaks form. Transfer to a piping bag with a star piping tip and chill in refrigerator.

2. Puree avocado with food processor.

3. Add in melted chocolate, Peotraco Baker’s Mate Cocoa Powder, coconut cream, and Sugarlyte Hunny Syrup. Pulse until the chocolate mousse is smooth.

4. Transfer to a piping bag and chill for 20 minutes.

5. To assemble, pipe Green Chocolate Mousse into preferred containers. Top with a dollop of Peotraco Baker’s Mate whipped cream. Garnish with mint leaves.

*Yields 6 to 8 servings.

RELATED: Recipe: Chocolate Nirvana Brownies