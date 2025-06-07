Recipe: Pan-fried Tambakol

MANILA, Philippines — Cooking fish does not take much. They cook fast and take only a few minutes of cooking time to be ready for a meal.

They also do not require too many ingredients because they come with natural flavors. Take Yellowfin Tuna, or Tambakol, which you can just pan-fry with some garlic and lemon juice, and you’ve got a great meal.

Mama Sita’s marketing executive and weekend kitchen warrior Ces Nepomuceno-Gamad shows just how easy it can be to prepare a delicious and "sosyal" fish dish.

Pan-Fried Lemon Garlic Yellowfin Tuna or Tambakol

Ingredients:

1 whole Tambakol (yellowfin tuna), about 400 grams, cut into 1/2 –inch thick slices

1 pc. lemon, sliced and squeezed

1/2 tsp. cracked black peppercorns

1/4 cup Mama Sita’s Oyster Sauce

1/2 cup oil

1 head garlic, sliced crosswise in half, removing only the thin paper-like outer skin

Procedure:

1. Marinate slices of fish with lemon juice, cracked peppercorns, and oyster sauce. Add in some strips of lemon rind into the marinade for a touch of freshness.

2. In a flat-bottomed pan, heat oil over low heat and place garlic with the exposed part down, allowing the garlic to brown gently and infuse the oil with aromatic flavor. When the bottom part of the garlic has browned, flip it over to brown the other side. Remove the garlic and set aside.

3. Into the hot oil, arrange the slices of fish. Cook only about 2 pcs. at a time to maintain temperature and give the sides of the fish slices a good sear. Do not overcrowd.

4. Sear each side of the fish for about 2 minutes. Pour some of the hot oil from the sides of the pan over the fish and around its edges to allow it to cook evenly.

5. Serve with a slice of lemon.

RELATED: Recipe: Sinaing na Tulingan