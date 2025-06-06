Kiddie crew: 3-day 'Lil Roadies' workshop for kids launched

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine subsidiary of American steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse will have a three-day "Lil Roadies" workshop for children to experience working in one of their restaurants.

The workshop from June 9 to 11 is inviting kids between six and 12 years old to try out being a Roadie, from greeting guests and serving food to joining in the restaurant's popular Line Dance.

Kids will also take part in fun activities like answer sheet and games, with Kiddie Meals served on each workshop day, which lasts from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Participants will receive kits with a shirt, bandana, hat, Sling Bags with activity books, a tickler, a rolling pin, and stickers. They will be receiving graduation certificates on the last day of the workshop.

The "Lil Roadies" workshop has a P3,500 registration fee and will be conducted in the following Metro Manila locations: Uptown Mall, Greenbelt 5, Two Maridien, Robinsons Magnolia, Trinoma, and Ayala Malls Fairview.

Branches from outside the National Capital Region hosting workshops are Nu Star Cebu, Ayala Center Cebu, SM Sta Rosa, and SM Clark.

