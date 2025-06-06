^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Pizza and quesadilla in one

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 9:00am
Pizzadilla
MANILA, Philippines — A pizza and quesadilla in one? Why not?

If you love the cheesiness of pizza and the crispy softness — a light crisp outside yet a soft texture inside — of a quesadilla, by all means marry the best of these favorites and come up with a new snack item to love.

Home Foodie and the San Miguel Foods Culinary Center have experimented and perfected the combination in this Pizzadilla recipe. You'd be surprised how easy it is to prepare!

Hotdog Pizzadilla

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 6 pcs. Purefoods Tender Juicy Hotdog Classic, sliced
  • 6 pcs. 6-inch flour tortillas
  • 1 cup pizza sauce
  • 1 pack (160 grams) cheese, grated

Procedure:

  1. Heat oil in a pan and sauté hotdogs. Transfer cooked hotdogs to a container. Set aside.
  2. Divide pizza sauce into three parts. Spread pizza sauce on 3 pcs. flour tortillas. Top with cheese and hotdogs. Cover with another tortilla.
  3. In a pan, toast the quesadilla on both sides. Enjoy!

*Makes 6 servings.

