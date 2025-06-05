World Cucumber Day extends outside Metro Manila
MANILA, Philippines — Over 50 bars in and outside Metro Manila will accept cucumbers as currency to pay for free drinks as World Cucumber Day goes in full swing from June 12 to 14.
The signature celebration of gin brand Hendrick’s will see the Cucumber Currency Exchange happen from 6 to 10 p.m. in over 50 of the Metro’s finest bars and establishments. Guests may present a cucumberin exchange for a Hendrick’s & Tonic.
“The cucumber has always been our muse, a quiet hero in the gin experience,” shared Charmaine Thio, Southeast Asia Regional Brand Ambassador for Hendrick’s Gin. “World Cucumber Day (June 14) is a celebration of its charm and the refreshing oddity that Hendrick’s brings to the glass.”
Here is the list of participating bars:
- Makati: Al Tarboosh, B House, Banter & Jive, Bar 10 Four, Big Fuzz, Bizarre, Curator, Dr. Wine Poblacion, Draft Rockwell, Fat Cat, From Management, Grasshopper, Japonesa, Lampara, Layaw Bar, Mijo Comfort Food, Papillon, Polilya, Project Vino Poblacion, Project Vino Reserve, Spritz Bar, Skyline Sports Bar, The Penthouse 8747, Tiabuela
- Taguig: Dr Wine BGC, Electric Garden, Fauna MNL, Ipong Manila, Southbank BGC, The Attic
- Muntinlupa: Southbank Café, Project Vino Alabang
- Pasig: Southbank Estancia, Hakid Manila, Linger Bar, Joy-Nostalg
- San Juan: Raion, Eraya, Lounge 207, Three Dots, Saikou Bar
- Marikina: Bar by East, Takore Caffeine Bar
- Quezon City: Cala Cafe, INT. Bar/EXT. Cafe, Wrong Door, Vitto's Wine and Restaurant
- Pasay: Bar 360, Grand Bar Lounge, The Den PITX, Whisky Library
- Laguna: The Den Los Baños, Malaya Los Baños