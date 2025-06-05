World Cucumber Day extends outside Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Over 50 bars in and outside Metro Manila will accept cucumbers as currency to pay for free drinks as World Cucumber Day goes in full swing from June 12 to 14.

The signature celebration of gin brand Hendrick’s will see the Cucumber Currency Exchange happen from 6 to 10 p.m. in over 50 of the Metro’s finest bars and establishments. Guests may present a cucumberin exchange for a Hendrick’s & Tonic.



“The cucumber has always been our muse, a quiet hero in the gin experience,” shared Charmaine Thio, Southeast Asia Regional Brand Ambassador for Hendrick’s Gin. “World Cucumber Day (June 14) is a celebration of its charm and the refreshing oddity that Hendrick’s brings to the glass.”

Here is the list of participating bars: