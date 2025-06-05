â€˜Flyingâ€™ Pancit, Kimchi Sinigang: Mesa to introduce new Filipino dishes with twists

‘Flying’ Pancit, Kimchi Sinigang: Mesa to introduce new Filipino dishes with twists

From left: Tommy Mangosing, AVP, National Key Accounts, Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc.; Raymond Federigan, Vice President for Operations of Mesa Philippines; Eric Dee, Chief Operating Officer of FooDee Global Concepts; Lyndon Cuadra, Chief Commercial Officer of PCPPI; and Katrina Suarez, Marketing Manager for Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) of PepsiCo Ph

MANILA, Philippines — Following the success of its witty dishes like Dingdong Noodles, inspired by celebrity brand ambassador Dingdong Dantes, Filipino restaurant chain Mesa is about to roll out new takes on Filipino cuisine.

This was announced by Eric Dee, Chief Operating Officer of FooDee Global Concepts, the company behind Mesa, in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the recent launch of its partnership with Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc. (PCPPI).

The new dishes will be part of the new menu being eyed for release in all of the restaurant’s branches probably by September, said Dee.

For now, Dee recommended his personal favorites, Tinapa Roll, Sisig, Braised Beef, Laing Two-way, and Bagoong Rice to first-time diners, in addition to bestsellers like Dingdong Noodles, Braised Beef, Laing Two-way, and Baby Squid in Olive Oil.

“None of these are my personal recipes but everything on the menu has gone through my mouth,” Dee quipped.

Their pork belly dishes, he said, particularly go well with Pepsi products, which will be distributed in all of their restaurants as part of the partnership.

“It depends on the customer, which one you really like… because we have several products in our portfolio. So if you're a cola drinker, we have maybe a Pepsi and we have our newest edition in our portfolio, which is a Pepsi Sugar Lime that's, you know, for cola lovers,” PCPPI Chief Commercial Officer Lyndon Cuadra told Philstar.com in a separate interview on what drinks pair well with Mesa dishes.

“But also, we're big in flavors like we have, Mountain Dew, which is really well-loved nationwide and of course we also have a root beer brand and 7-Up, a very iconic brand, and we're still really carrying it and we have variants like regular, and all these variants and flavors will be offered in Mesa franchise.”